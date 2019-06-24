France to try former IAAF chief Diack for corruption, money laundering: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Former IAAF chief Lamine Diack and his son Papa Massata will be tried in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, a French judicial source said on Monday.
French prosecutors investigating Lamine Diack, 85, who is under house arrest in France, have described a web of corruption once rife in world athletics, including bribes paid to cover up athletes' failed drug tests.
Both Lamine Diack and his son have denied wrongdoing.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Blues dump Bruins to win Stanley Cup after agonizing 52-year wait40 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)