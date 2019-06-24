Reuters Sports News

France to try former IAAF chief Diack for corruption, money laundering: source

Published : June 24, 2019
PARIS (Reuters) - Former IAAF chief Lamine Diack and his son Papa Massata will be tried in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, a French judicial source said on Monday.

French prosecutors investigating Lamine Diack, 85, who is under house arrest in France, have described a web of corruption once rife in world athletics, including bribes paid to cover up athletes' failed drug tests.

Both Lamine Diack and his son have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)

 
