Free agent Wilkerson charged with DUI

Free agent Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested on driving under the influence charges in New York City, according to multiple reports.

WABC-TV reported that Wilkerson ran a stop sign at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and was pulled over. When police approached him, they saw his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol, the station said.

The New York Daily News reported Wilkerson was behind the wheel of a 2019 Rolls-Royce and admitted to police that he had "a shot and two beers."

Wilkerson, a New Jersey native, was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets in 2011.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Jets and then signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers for the 2018 season, but his year was cut short when he sustained a serious left ankle injury in Week 3.

Wilkerson, 29, has played in 108 career games, and has 410 tackles, 103 quarterback hits and 44.5 sacks.

--Field Level Media