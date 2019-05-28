French Open day three

(Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers have been predicted for later in the day.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)