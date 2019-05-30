Reuters Sports News

French presence in women's singles ends with Garcia defeat

By Reuters Sports News
Published : May 30, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

PARIS (Reuters) - There will be no French woman in the third round of the singles draw at the French Open for the first time since 1986 after Caroline Garcia was knocked out by Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 1-6 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

The 24th seed was up a break in the third set before crumbling on Court Philippe Chatrier, bowing out with a double fault.

Only twice previously in the professional era, in 1981 and 1986, has no French woman reached the third round at Roland Garros.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries