Gallo homers twice as Rangers sweep Tigers

Joey Gallo blasted a pair of solo homers, and the visiting Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 3-1 triumph on Thursday.

Gallo has eight multi-homer games in his career, with the most recent having occurred Aug. 8 against the Seattle Mariners. He leads the Rangers with 19 homers this year.

Ariel Jurado (5-3), a 23-year-old right-hander, pitched seven scoreless innings in his best start of the season. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four. Jurado gave up a combined 11 runs in his two most recent starts.

Shawn Kelley notched his 11th save despite allowing two hits with two outs in the ninth inning, sealing Texas' fifth consecutive win.

Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit, which has lost seven straight overall and 20 of its past 22 home games.

Tigers rookie right-hander Spencer Turnbull (3-8) left the game after the second inning due to an undisclosed injury.

He headed to the locker room after striking out Rougned Odor. Turnbull threw 45 pitches and gave up one run during his abbreviated stint before being replaced by Nick Ramirez.

Leading off the second, Gallo jumped on a 3-1 Turnbull sinker and launched it over the right field wall. It was his first long ball since he came off the 10-day injured list earlier this week after his recovery from an oblique injury.

Gallo's second homer of the game went an estimated 422 feet and landed in the visitors' bullpen in left-center. The two-out shot in the fourth came off Ramirez.

Texas made it 3-0 in the seventh against Blaine Hardy. Odor doubled off the right field wall, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly to left.

The Tigers scored off Chris Martin in the eighth on JaCoby Jones' double, a long flyout from Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera's sacrifice fly.

Kelley entered in the ninth and struck out the first two batters before Castro and Gordon Beckham singled. Pinch hitter Niko Goodrum struck out to end the game.

--Field Level Media