Giants sign first-round QB Jones

The New York Giants agreed to terms Monday with their first-round pick, quarterback Daniel Jones, multiple outlets reported.
Based on his draft slot, Jones' deal will be worth more than $25 million over four years. Like all first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option.
Jones, 22, was the No. 6 overall pick after passing for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns in 36 games at Duke from 2016-18. He was the second quarterback off the board, following No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals.
Jones is expected to be on the field when the Giants open training camp Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Also present will be third-round outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, who signed his deal earlier Monday.
Jones' and Ximines' signings leave only four unsigned draft picks: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall), New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3), Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (No. 16) and 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel (No. 36 overall).
--Field Level Media