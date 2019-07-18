Reuters Sports News

Golf: Grillo sinks hole-in-one at British Open

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 18, 2019
Reuters

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Argentina's Emiliano Grillo claimed a hole-in-one on the opening morning of the British Open as he aced the par-three 13th at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who missed the cut in the last two years, sparked huge roars as his tee shot landed on the shoulder of a ridge to the left of the green and rolled into the cup.

He had been struggling at two-over after an ugly seven at the fifth, but his moment of magic took him back to level par.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

It was the first hole-in-one at the British Open since Louis Oosthuizen in 2016.

 

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries