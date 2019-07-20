Golf - Ireland's Lowry leads from Fleetwood in Open birdie feast

By Simon Evans
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Ireland's Shane Lowry forged into the lead at the British Open as he moved to 13 under with six holes of his third round remaining on a becalmed Dunluce links on Saturday.
With England's Tommy Fleetwood nipping at his heels, an inspired Lowry claimed his fifth birdie of the day at the par-five 12th to move a stroke clear to the delight of the galleries who were roaring him on across the course.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: NYC 2019 Pride Parade31 Pictures
Fleetwood, playing in the match ahead with Lee Westwood, was also five under for the day having started a shot behind Lowry and American JB Holmes.
Westwood had earlier briefly gone to the top of the leaderboard after a run of three successive birdies but dropped back to nine under with a bogey at the 10th after driving into a bush.
Holmes was tucked in on 11 under.
England's Justin Rose was playing himself into contention on a day of red numbers on the board. He had moved to 10 under with three holes remaining.
Danny Willett had taken the clubhouse lead with a sizzling six-under 65 to reach seven under, before American Rickie Fowler, still awaiting his first major after knocking on the door so many times, moved to eight under with a 66.
Willett, winner of the Masters in 2016, missed a birdie putt on the 18th that would have set a new course record as the calm weather conditions produced a birdie feast.
World number one Brooks Koepka, playing with Rose, was two under for the day, six shots off the lead, with three holes remaining but was struggling to mount a charge.
Defending champion Francesco Molinari's hopes of retaining the title look over after he could only manage a one-over 72 to leave himself two over going into the final day.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)