Golf: Spain's Rahm wins CareerBuilder after playoff

(Reuters) - Spain’s Jon Rahm survived four playoff holes to capture the CareerBuilder Challenge in southern California on Sunday.

Rahm shot a five-under-par 67 to post a combined 22-under and force extra holes with American Andrew Landry, who fired a final round 68.

Rahm birdied the par-4 18th hole, the fourth of the playoff, to seal the win. The 23-year-old won the DP World Tour Championship in November and Sunday's victory was his second on the PGA Tour.

"It’s hard to explain what this means right now,” Rahm told the Golf Channel. “I had a good feeling going into today. One of us had to do it and either one of us would’ve been a well deserved champion.”

Rahm entered the tournament as the world's number three but his victory pushes him past Jordan Spieth into second spot.

“It's hard to believe to be honest, passing Jordan Spieth,” he said. “That's a three-time major champion. I only have two wins. He's got 10-plus, right? It's again – I've said it many times – I never thought I was going to be at this point in my life right now.”

Rahm started the final day two behind 54-hole leader Austin Cook and Landry was one behind.

Cook’s chances faded when he went three over after six holes.

Martin Piller, John Huh and Adam Hadwin each finished at 20-under.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)