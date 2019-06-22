Reuters Sports News

Green leads Ariya by one shot at Women's PGA

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 22, 2019
(Reuters) - Australian Hannah Green had her lead whittled down to one stroke as Ariya Jutanugarn applied the heat in the third round of the Women's PGA Championship in Minnesota on Saturday.

A three-putt bogey at the final hole for a two-under-par 70 left Green with a slender advantage with one round left at Hazeltine National in Chaska. She posted a nine-under 207 total, while Ariya compiled a 68 to go to eight-under.

The former world number one from Thailand had six birdies.

Americans Nelly Korda (69) and Lizette Salas (68) are equal third, four shots from the lead.

 

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

