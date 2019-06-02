Gustafsson retires after submission loss in Stockholm

Light heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson announced his retirement after a submission loss in his hometown at UFC Stockholm on Saturday night.

Gustafsson was submitted via rear-naked choke by veteran fighter Anthony Smith in the fourth round.

Afterward, Gustafsson left his gloves in the Octagon, a traditional sign of retirement.

"The show is over, guys" Gustafsson, 32, said. .".. It feels like I don't have it in me anymore, to be honest."

"It feels like I do mistakes that I shouldn't, so I just have the feeling it's the time now. I don't want be a journeyman. I don't want to do this because I'm getting paid. I just want to do this because I love it and I want to be at the top."

Gustafsson (18-6) has been on a downturn over his most recent fights, losing the past two and four of the past six.

Smith (31-14) was coming off a loss to Jon Jones and said he broke his left hand during the fight.

Jones, who had a classic win over Gustafsson in 2013, praised Gustafsson on social media afterward.

"Honestly I don't believe you but if you're serious, thank you for everything," Jones tweeted. "You held the division to a standard and made us better. Go kick (expletive) with that Family."

