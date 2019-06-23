Reuters Sports News

Henry sends struggling France into World Cup quarter-finals

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 23, 2019
LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) - France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the women's World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time, setting up a likely clash with holders the United States on Sunday.

Henry found the back of the net in the 107th minute of a tense game at the Stade Oceane after Thaisa had canceled out Valerie Gauvin's second-half opener.

Les Bleues struggled to make their early domination count due to the lack of a killer instinct that prevented them wrapping up victory inside 90 minutes.

The U.S. take on Spain in Reims on Monday.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

