Henry sends struggling France into World Cup quarter-finals

LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) - France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the women's World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time, setting up a likely clash with holders the United States on Sunday.
Henry found the back of the net in the 107th minute of a tense game at the Stade Oceane after Thaisa had canceled out Valerie Gauvin's second-half opener.
Les Bleues struggled to make their early domination count due to the lack of a killer instinct that prevented them wrapping up victory inside 90 minutes.
The U.S. take on Spain in Reims on Monday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)