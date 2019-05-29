Reuters Sports News

Highlights: French Open day four

By Reuters Sports News
Published : May 29, 2019 Updated : May 29, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT):

0815 SVITOLINA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina advances after compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from their second-round match.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

 
Reuters Sports
