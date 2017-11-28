Highlights of Monday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's National Basketball Association games:

Kings 110, Warriors 106

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a driving banker over Draymond Green with 12.6 seconds remaining Monday night to break a tie and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 110-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State, which was playing without Stephen Curry (bruised right hand) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), led 106-102 before the Kings scored the game's last eight points over the final 3:08.

Sacramento earned its first win in its past nine visits to Oracle Arena and snapped a nine-game road losing streak dating back to the first week of the season.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Kings. Klay Thompson paced the Warriors with 21 points.

Pistons 118, Celtics 108

Detroit ended Boston's eight-game home winning streak in a battle of the teams with the two top records in the Eastern Conference.

Tobias Harris scored 31 points and Andre Drummond posted 26 points, a season-high 22 rebounds and six assists as the Pistons went on a late 13-3 run to put the game away.

Detroit guard Reggie Jackson, who played his college ball at Boston College, had 20 points and seven assists in the win. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 23 points.

Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91

LeBron James collected 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as Cleveland beat Philadelphia to win its eighth straight.

Dwyane Wade added 15 points off the bench for the Cavs, who owned a 57-30 advantage in bench points and limited the Sixers to 37.5 percent shooting, including 3-for-28 3-point accuracy. Cleveland shot 48.2 percent, including 40.5 percent (15 of 37) from beyond the arc.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia, which saw a three-game winning streak end, with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie sensation Ben Simmons was limited to 10 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle.

Rockets 117, Nets 103

James Harden produced another breathlessly efficient scoring performance and Houston rode his hot hand to a victory over Brooklyn.

The Rockets extended their winning streak to five games behind Harden, who scored 37 points on 13-for-20 shooting while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists. He poured in 20 points without a miss in the first quarter as Houston took a 21-point lead it did not relinquish.

Clint Capela added 20 points for the Rockets, Ryan Anderson scored 13 and Eric Gordon 12. Chris Paul shot just 1 for 7 but had 14 assists without a turnover, six boards and two steals.

Pacers 121, Magic 109

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 as Indiana sent Orlando to its ninth consecutive loss.

Oladipo hit 11 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana's Myles Turner scored 18 points, and Lance Stephenson matched his season high with 18 off the bench.

The Pacers sank 15 of 26 from three-point range while the Magic were 16 of 41 on three-pointers. Jonathon Simmons scored 21 points to lead six players in doubles figures for Orlando. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic each had 16 points. Vucevic added a team-high 12 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 103, Knicks 91

Damian Lillard had 32 points and Pat Connaughton added 17 as Portland defeated New York.

Kristaps Porzingis returned from a one-game absence and scored 22 points to lead the Knicks, who lost their third consecutive game. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points for New York but shot just 6 of 18 from the field.

New York staged a furious rally in the fourth quarter, cutting Portland's lead from 26 at the start of the quarter to eight with under a minute left. The Blazers scored just six points in the first 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, but New York went cold and was unable to come any closer.

Spurs 115, Mavericks 108

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the year as San Antonio defeated Dallas.

Pau Gasol added a season-high 25 points for the Spurs. San Antonio point guard Tony Parker, who missed the first 19 games of the season because of a quad injury he sustained in the playoffs last season, returned to produce six points and four assists in 15 minutes.

Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr. led the Mavericks with 19 points apiece. J.J. Barea added 16 points, and Devin Harris and Harrison Barnes contributed 13 each for Dallas.

Clippers 120, Lakers 115

Lou Williams scored a season-high 42 points and Blake Griffin added 26 as the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was the 11th consecutive "home" victory for the Clippers over the Lakers, while the Clippers have also won 20 of the last 22 games in the matchup. Both teams call the Staples Center home.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points for the Lakers. It was Caldwell Pope's third consecutive game with 20 or more points.