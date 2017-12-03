(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

Patriots 23, Bills 3

Tom Brady went 21-of-30 passing for 258 yards en route to his 27th career victory over Buffalo as New England won its eighth straight victory.

Brady, whose lone blip on the day was an interception, broke Brett Favre's NFL record for most wins against a single opponent. Brady has won 14 of those games in Buffalo, tying former teammate Drew Bledsoe for the most by a quarterback at the Bills' stadium.

The Patriots (10-2) didn't need Brady to be at his best to reach double-digit victories for the 15th straight season.

Rex Burkhead rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Dion Lewis added 92 yards. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose late hit in the fourth quarter may net him a fine or suspension, caught nine passes for 147 yards.

The Bills dropped to 6-6.

Vikings 14, Falcons 9

Minnesota shut down Atlanta's Julio Jones and stretched their winning streak to eight games on Sunday.

Case Keenum threw two short touchdown passes and the Vikings (10-2) held the Falcons (7-5) to three field goals.

Keenum, the NFC Player of the Month for November, completed 25-of-30 passes for 227 yards as the Vikings all but locked up first place in the NFC North.

Jones, blanked by cornerback Xavier Rhodes, had just two catches for 24 yards a week after torching Tampa Bay for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches.

Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Miami's swarming defense held Denver out of the end zone and scored twice as the Dolphins (5-7) snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to Halloween weekend.

Denver (3-9) dropped its eighth straight contest and hasn't been victorious since a 16-10 home win over Oakland on Oct. 1.

Packers 26, Buccaneers 20 (overtime)

Aaron Jones rushed for a 20-yard touchdown with 5:59 remaining in overtime as Green Bay beat Tampa Bay.

The Packers improved to 6-6 and broke a three-game home losing streak.

Tampa Bay fell to 4-8 as quarterback Jameis Winston returned after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury. He passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Jets 38, Chiefs 31

New York (5-7) ended a stretch of five losses in six games as quarterback Josh McCown plunged in from a yard out for the deciding score.

Kansas City (6-6) has now lost six of seven, including four straight, and its hold atop the AFC West is now tenuous.

49ers 15, Bears 14

Robbie Gould made all five of his field-goal attempts, including a go-ahead kick with four seconds to go, and San Francisco rallied to defeat Chicago.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards in his first start with the 49ers as San Francisco (2-10) won for the second time in the past three games.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 12 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss by Chicago (3-9).

Ravens 44, Lions 20

Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes and Alex Collins ran for a pair of scores to lead Baltimore by Detroit.

Baltimore improved to 7-5 and boosted its chances for a spot in the postseason. The Lions, meanwhile, fell to 6-6 and will need some help to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Detroit trailed 20-0 at the half, but Matthew Stafford completed 20 consecutive passes to help the Lions get back in the game.

Jaguars 30, Colts 10

Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as Jacksonville defeated Indianapolis.

The Jaguars (8-4) remain tied for first place in the AFC South with Tennessee and rebounded well from a disappointing 27-24 loss at Arizona last week. Indianapolis fell to 3-9.

Titans 24, Texans 13

Rallying from an early 10-0 deficit, Tennessee (8-4) defeated Houston (4-8) to keep pace with Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota accounted for both Tennessee touchdowns, snapping a tie with three seconds left in the third quarter when he found tight end Delanie Walker for a 24-yard scoring strike over the middle.