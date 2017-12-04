Highlights of Sunday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Basketball Association games:

Rockets 118, Lakers 95

James Harden scored 36 points and handed out nine assists, and the Houston Rockets won their sixth consecutive road game with a 118-95 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Houston has won all six road games in the streak by at least 15 points, setting an NBA record.

Eric Gordon scored 22 points off the bench and Chris Paul finished with 21 points and six assists for the Rockets.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead the Lakers, while Brandon Ingram had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Warriors 123, Heat 95

Stephen Curry scored 30 points to lead Golden State to a win over Miami.

The Warriors, who are 3-0 on their current road trip, also got 24 points from Kevin Durant and 19 from Klay Thompson. Curry, who scored 16 points in the first quarter, made 11 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

The Heat were led by point guard Goran Dragic, who broke a slump with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting. In his three previous games, Dragic failed to score in double figures, averaging 6.7 points on 30 percent shooting.

Thunder 90, Spurs 87

Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season, leading Oklahoma past a San Antonio team depleted by injuries and other absences.

Russell finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but committed seven turnovers. Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 boards for the Thunder.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Davis Bertans added 16 points and five blocks. Already without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs sat forwards LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay, and guards Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Timberwolves 112, Clippers 106

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, as Minnesota recovered and held on to beat Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns had his league-leading 19th double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Taj Gibson added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which surrendered the lead in the fourth before Butler came to the rescue.

Austin Rivers scored 30 points, tying a career best with seven 3-pointers, for the shorthanded Clippers. DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, which is without four injured starters in Blake Griffin, Patrick Beverley, Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic.

Magic 105, Knicks 101

Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points and Orlando grabbed an early 17-point lead en route to just its second win in the last 12 games.

Evan Fournier had 20 and Jonathan Simmons added 16 as all five Magic starters scored in double figures. Orlando's starting lineup accounted for 95 of the team's 105 points.

Minus Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., their top two scorers, the Knicks turned to Michael Beasley, who had 21 points. Courtney Lee had 19 points and Enes Kanter totaled 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead New York.