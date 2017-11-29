Highlights of Tuesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Basketball Association games:

Cavaliers 108, Heat 97

Kevin Love scored a season-high 38 points, LeBron James was tossed from the game, and Dwyane Wade put a hurting on his old team in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-97 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Love added nine rebounds and shot 14 of 17 from the foul line in 26 minutes. The Cavs, who led the game by as many as 34 points, have won nine straight for their longest regular-season winning streak since Jan. 15-Feb. 5, 2015.

James was ejected with 1:59 left in the third quarter for arguing a non-call with referee Kane Fitzgerald. James screamed at Fitzgerald for not calling a foul against Hassan Whiteside on James' drive to the hoop. James, who was ejected for the first time in his career, finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Wade, who like James once starred with the Heat, scored 17 points off the Cleveland bench. Dion Waiters led Miami with 21 points.

Wizards 92, Timberwolves 89

Otto Porter Jr. scored 22 points, including the go-ahead jump shot with 25 seconds remaining, to give Washington a come-from-behind win.

Porter scored 17 of his points in the second half as Washington erased a 13-point deficit and won for the second time in six games. Leading scorer Bradley Beal was held to eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, but the bench was pivotal with the Wizards missing John Wall for the second straight game due to an injured knee.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 17 rebounds to post his league-leading 17th double-double for the Timberwolves. Making his second NBA start in place of injured Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones had season highs of 12 points and seven assists.

Suns 104, Bulls 99

Devin Booker scored 33 points and TJ Warren added 25 as Phoenix snapped a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Ulis finished with 14 points for the Suns, who built a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and then had to hold on to beat the Bulls for the second time in nine days. Alex Len grabbed 18 rebounds for the Suns to go along with 13 points.

Justin Holiday led the Bulls with 25 points. Kris Dunn scored 24 points for Chicago, which dropped its sixth straight game.

Bucks 112, Kings 87

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter, and Milwaukee also got contributions from Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe in a win over Sacramento.

Bledsoe amassed 21 points and five assists, and Middleton had 12 points and four rebounds for the Bucks, who continued their recent domination of the Kings. Milwaukee has won three straight against Sacramento by an average of 21 points per game.

The Kings, coming off a season-best 55 percent shooting in a 110-106 road win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, made only 5 of 20 shots in the second quarter and only 7 of 24 in the third while being outscored 60-33 over the middle two quarters. Garrett Temple led Sacramento with 18 points.

Jazz 106, Nuggets 77

Derrick Favors scored 24 points on 12-of-16 shooting and collected nine rebounds to lead Utah's rout of Denver.

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points and Jonas Jerebko added 15 for the Jazz. Utah won its third straight game after holding the Nuggets to just 28 second-half points, a season-low for a Jazz opponent. Utah guard Rodney Hood did not play because of ankle soreness.

Gary Harris had 18 points to lead Denver. Kenneth Faried added 11 points and eight rebounds.