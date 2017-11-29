Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

Sharks 3, Flyers 1

Chris Tierney and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored even-strength goals, and Joe Thornton added a power-play tally as the San Jose Sharks opened a four-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Goaltender Aaron Dell, who filled in for injured starter Martin Jones, stopped 22 shots for the Sharks. San Jose extended its points streak to five games (3-0-2).

Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers, who lost for the ninth consecutive time (0-4-5). The Flyers have blown leads in seven of those nine games, including a 1-0 lead against the Sharks. The Flyers are riding their longest losing streak since the 2007-08 season, when they lost 10 in a row and still made the playoffs.

Panthers 5, Rangers 4

Florida squandered a three-goal lead, but Denis Malgin's goal with 1:09 remaining proved to be the difference in a victory against New York.

Aleksander Barkov, Jamie McGinn and Micheal Haley staked the Panthers to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Jonathan Huburdeau had the Panthers' fourth goal. James Reimer earned the win by making 33 saves.

Chris Kreider recorded two goals and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and David Desharnais had three assists for New York. J.T. Miller had the Rangers' other goal. Ondrej Pavelec took the loss in relief despite stopping 19 of 21 shots after replacing Henrik Lundqvist during the first period.

Islanders 5, Canucks 2

Five players scored for New York, which remained red-hot with a victory over Vancouver.

Andrew Ladd, Calvin de Haan, Jordan Eberle, Andres Lee and John Tavares collected the goals for the Islanders, who have won four straight and seven of eight. New York is also unbeaten in regulation at home (8-0-2). Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak recorded 23 saves.

Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of seven (2-3-2). Goalie Anders Nilsson made 31 saves.

Lightning 2, Sabres 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves to lead Tampa Bay over Buffalo.

It was the second shutout of the season and the sixth of his career for Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL in wins with 16.

Defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Dan Girardi scored for the Lightning, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Robin Lehner made 24 saves for the Sabres, whose struggles continued. Buffalo has one win in its past 10 games.

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in a shootout and Columbus defeated Carolina.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped both Carolina shots in the shootout and finished with 29 saves. Josh Anderson scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season in the first period, and Zach Werenski had the lone goal in the second period that gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Hurricanes left winger Brock McGinn tied it at 2 at 10:09 of the third period with a high blast for his sixth goal of the season. Noah Hanifin scored a Carolina goal in the first period and Scott Darling finished with 36 saves.

Kings 4, Red Wings 1

Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the eventual game winner, and set up another as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Detroit.

Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who won successive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak in October. Jonathan Quick made 23 saves.

Mike Green scored for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight (0-2-3). Detroit also dropped to .500 (4-4-4) on home ice this season.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 2

In their first trip to Bridgestone Arena since getting swept by Nashville in last season's Western Conference playoffs, Chicago was once again stymied by Pekka Rinne.

The Nashville goalie turned away 37 shots, including at least five point-blank chances, to lead his team to victory.

Austin Watson, Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored for the Predators and Tommy Wingels and Lance Bouma had the Blackhawks' goals.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Matt Benning scored with 5:35 left in regulation to tie the game, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a breakaway with 39.8 seconds left in overtime to lift Edmonton past Arizona.

Zack Kassian scored in the first period for Edmonton. Benning also had an assist.

Christian Fischer scored in the first period and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the second for the Coyotes, and Max Domi had two assists.

Maple Leafs 4, Flames 1

Roman Polak, Nikita Zaitsev, Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov scored as Toronto topped Calgary.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 19 saves to improve his record to 14-7-1.

Michael Stone scored the lone goal of the game for the Flames, who will have a chance to avenge the loss when the same two teams meet in Toronto on Dec. 6. Netminder Mike Smith did his best to keep the Flames in the game by stopping 26 of 29 shots he faced.

Stars 3, Golden Knights 0

Radek Faksa scored his first career hat trick and Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season as Dallas defeated Vegas.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak and also an eight-game home win streak for the Golden Knights, both of which had tied the NHL record for a team in its inaugural season.

The Stars snapped a four-game road losing streak and won for the fourth time in five games. Dallas also became the first team to shut out Vegas, which entered the contest second in the NHL in scoring with an average of 3.7 goals per game.