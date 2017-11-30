Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's National Hockey League games:

Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal 59 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday.

MacKinnon also had an assist, Alexander Kerfoot produced a goal and an assist, and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Avalanche.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 31 saves in his return to the lineup after missing four games because of illness. Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored and Connor Hellebuyck had 23 saves for the Jets.

Ducks 3, Blues 2

Antoine Vermette scored two goals and John Gibson stopped 37 of 39 shots to lead Anaheim over St Louis.

Kevin Roy also scored for the Ducks but Kyle Brodziak ruined Gibson's bid for his first shutout of the season with 3:48 left in the game. Brodziak scored again with 17 seconds left to pull the Blues within a goal.

Canadiens 2, Senators 1

Montreal won its third consecutive game with a victory against Ottawa, which lost its seventh straight.

Jonathan Drouin, on a penalty shot, and Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens and Carey Price made 27 saves. Price is 3-0-0 with two goals allowed since missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Mark Stone scored a shorthanded goal for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 29 saves.

Bruins 3, Lightning 2

Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist as Boston built a three-goal lead and held off league-leading Tampa Bay.

Boston's fifth win in its last six games also marked the first victory in goal for Tuukka Rask (19 saves) since Nov. 5.

McAvoy, Riley Nash and Torey Krug scored to build the 3-0 lead before Andrej Sustr (first goal of the season) and Steven Stamkos (first goal in six games) answered for the Lightning, who finished a 1-3-0 road trip.