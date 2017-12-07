Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's National Hockey League games:

Capitals 6, Blackhawks 2

Alexander Ovechkin scored his league-leading 21st goal, Nicklas Backstrom ended a 21-game goal-scoring drought, and Tom Wilson scored twice as the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-2 victory over the sliding Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals, who have won six of seven to move into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Lance Bouma and Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago.

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1 (SO)

Frederik Andersen made 47 saves, and William Nylander scored the decisive goal in a shootout as Toronto defeated Calgary.

Mark Giordano scored for the Flames in regulation, and Morgan Rielly replied for the Maple Leafs.

Mike Smith made 28 saves for Calgary.

Ducks 3, Senators 0

Ryan Miller made 29 saves to earn his 40th career shutout, and Adam Henrique registered two goals as Anaheim defeated Ottawa.

The Ducks broke a three-game losing streak (0-1-2) by taking the opener of a three-game homestand. Anaheim has defeated the Senators in seven of the past nine meetings played at Honda Center.

Ottawa lost its second straight game to start a season-high, seven-game road trip and has dropped nine of its last 10 contests. Craig Anderson made 19 saves.

Flyers 4, Oilers 2

After breaking a 10-game losing skid with a win over the Flames in Calgary on Monday, Philadelphia continued its turnaround with a victory over Edmonton.

Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Weal, Dale Weise and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers, who were on an 0-5-5 run before Monday. Brian Elliott made 24 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the goals for the Oilers. Goalie Laurent Brossoit, who gave up five goals -- including four in the third period -- in his most recent start, stopped 29 shots.