Highlights: Wimbledon day six

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):

1127 KVITOVA TOO GOOD FOR LINETTE

Twice champion Petra Kvitova strolled into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette. Joining her was Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who eased past American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-3.

1015 PLAY UNDERWAY AT WIMBLEDON

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 24C.

World number one Ash Barty is in action against Briton Harriet Dart on Centre Court (1200 GMT start) while twice champion Rafa Nadal meets Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Roger Federer continues his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title when he meets Lucas Pouille in the third round.

