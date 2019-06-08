Reuters Sports News

Horse racing: Sir Winston wins 151st Belmont Stakes

Published : June 08, 2019
(Reuters) - Sir Winston won the 151st running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday.

Favorite Tacitus was second and Joevia third around the sprawling, 1 1/2-mile dirt track.

The race is the final leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, which was not up for grabs after Kentucky Derby winner Country House did not run in last month's Preakness Stakes.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

 
