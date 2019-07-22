Hosszu wins fourth women's 200 medley world title

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Hungary's Katinka Hosszu continued her domination of the women's individual medley by winning the 200 meters event for the fourth time at the world championships in Gwangju on Monday.

Olympic champion Hosszu won gold in a time of 2:07.53 ahead of China's Ye Shiwen (2:08.60) and Canadian Sydney Pickrem (2:08.70)

