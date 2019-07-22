Reuters Sports News

Hosszu wins fourth women's 200 medley world title

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 22, 2019 Updated : July 22, 2019
GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Hungary's Katinka Hosszu continued her domination of the women's individual medley by winning the 200 meters event for the fourth time at the world championships in Gwangju on Monday.

Olympic champion Hosszu won gold in a time of 2:07.53 ahead of China's Ye Shiwen (2:08.60) and Canadian Sydney Pickrem (2:08.70)

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

