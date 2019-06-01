Reuters Sports News

Italy's soccer club Fiorentina confirms sale process

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 01, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Serie A soccer club ACF Fiorentina said on Saturday its owners were negotiating a sale, confirming earlier media reports.

In a statement, the club said its board had resigned after being informed by the Della Valle family that a sale process was under way.

A source close to the matter had told Reuters on Monday that Mediacom Chairman Rocco Commisso was interested in buying Fiorentina.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

The Della Valle's own luxury goods group Tod's and - since 2002 - the Florence-based club.

 

Italian-born U.S. billionaire Commisso, owner of the New York's Cosmos, made an offer last year to buy a controlling stake in AC Milan but no deal followed.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Commisso was ready to pay $150 million for Fiorentina, who on Sunday narrowly escaped relegation.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries