Reuters Sports News

Khachanov overcomes Struff to advance in Halle

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 19, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - Russian Karen Khachanov overcame a mid-match wobble to beat home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-4 on Wednesday and reach the Halle Open quarter-finals in Germany.

World number nine Khachanov converted two of his seven break point chances to prevail in an hour and 43 minutes and takes on either Stuttgart champion Matteo Berrettini or world number 69 Andreas Seppi in the last-eight stage.

"Both of them are good players, especially on grass courts. I think they are dangerous guys," third seed Khachanov said.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Defending champion Borna Coric was in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal in the day's final match.

 

Unseeded Belgian David Goffin progressed to the quarters after he fought back to beat Moldova's Radu Albot 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Goffin sent down nine aces and will next face second seed Alexander Zverev or American Steve Johnson.

"It was not easy today. It was the first time I was playing on the center court. It's different conditions compared to the outside court," Goffin said. "I'm happy with the way I fought."

Related Articles

Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert was also made to work hard for victory, downing Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6 7-6(2) 6-4.

Nine-times Halle champion Roger Federer is in second-round action on Thursday against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries