Koepka early Open favorite

Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month's Open Championship in Northern Ireland.

PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.

Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.

The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.

Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn't yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.

However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.

The Open odds (via PointsBet)

Brooks Koepka, +900

Rory McIlroy, +1000

Dustin Johnson, +1200

Jordan Spieth, +1200

Tiger Woods, +1200

Justin Rose, +1600

Francesco Molinari, +1800

Jon Rahm, +2000

Tommy Fleetwood, +2200

Rickie Fowler, +2500

Justin Thomas, +2500

Xander Schauffele, +2500

Jason Day, +2800

Bryson DeChambeau, +2800

Tony Finau, +3000

Patrick Cantlay, +3000

Sergio Garcia, +3300

Hideki Matsuyama, +3500

Henrik Stenson, +4000

Alex Noren, +4000

Paul Casey, +4000

Phil Mickelson, +4000

Adam Scott, +4000

Patrick Reed, +5000

Louis Oosthuizen, +5000

Branden Grace, +5000

Marc Leishman, +5000

Matt Kuchar, +5000

Ian Poulter, +6000

Matt Wallace, +6000

Tyrrell Hatton, +6600

Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600

Bubba Watson, +6600

Shane Lowry, +6600

Gary Woodland, +6600

Webb Simpson, +8000

Paul Dunne, +8000

Brandt Snedeker, +8000

Danny Willett, +8000

Russell Knox, +8000

Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000

Zach Johnson, +8000

Thomas Pieters, +8000

Eddie Pepperell, +9000

Chris Wood, +10000

Jimmy Walker, +10000

Kevin Chappell, +10000

Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000

Ryan Fox, +10000

Kevin Kisner, +10000

Haotong Li, +10000

Cameron Smith, +10000

Byeong Hun An, +12500

Emiliano Grillo, +12500

Ryan Moore, +12500

Brian Harman, +12500

Luke List, +12500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500

Beau Hossler, +12500

Daniel Berger, +15000

Charl Schwartzel, +15000

Kevin Na, +15000

Jason Dufner, +15000

Keegan Bradley, +15000

Padraig Harrington, +15000

Joost Luiten, +15000

Alexander Levy, +15000

Peter Uihlein, +15000

Dylan Frittelli, +15000

Bernd Wiesberger, +15000

Si Woo Kim, +15000

Kyle Stanley, +15000

Charley Hoffman, +15000

Alexander Bjork, +17500

Hudson Swafford, +17500

Austin Cook, +20000

Ross Fisher, +20000

Russell Henley, +20000

Jorge Campillo, +20000

Charles Howell, +20000

Ernie Els, +20000

Jeunghun Wang, +20000

Danny Lee, +20000

Grayson Murray, +20000

Satoshi Kodaira, +25000

Stewart Cink, +25000

Mikko Korhonen, +25000

Paul Lawrie, +25000

Shubhankar Sharma, +25000

Todd Hamilton, +50000

Darren Clarke, +50000

Mark Calcavecchia, +50000

David Duval, +50000

Tom Lehman, +50000

John Daly, +50000

--Field Level Media