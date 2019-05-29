Law hopes to show who is boss at U.S. Women's Open

By Andrew Both

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - There is nothing like winning the week before a major to boost one's confidence, and Bronte Law is hoping to strike while the iron is hot and complete a quick double at the U.S. Women's Open this week.

In her third season on the LPGA Tour, Law is among several young English players making their presence felt in the women's game, and is part of a seven-strong contingent from her nation at Country Club of Charleston.

Law will tee up in a completely different frame of mind from her debut last year, when she missed the cut.

"It's definitely changed my outlook, given me a lot of confidence coming into this week," the 24-year-old from Stockport said, three days removed from her breakthrough victory at the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

"I'm playing some good golf and I'm really hoping I can carry it on this week on a challenging golf course."

Law, in her third season on the LPGA Tour, identified the greens as the most challenging part of the course.

Most of the putting surfaces are large, and broken into quadrants, separated by slopes and valleys which will send imprecise approach shots away from the holes.

"I think putting is going to be massive out here," Law said. "The greens seem to be a little challenging, so trusting those lines and being 100% committed on each shot is going to be huge."

Law is one of five English players in the field aged in their early-to-mid 20s, joined by Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Charlotte Thomas and Hayley Davis.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 31, and veteran Laura Davies round out the contingent.

All will have to contend with oppressive conditions due to a record May heatwave that has gripped the area for the past week, and shows no signs of ending.

Law, who lives in Arizona, is no stranger to heat, but the humidity is a different story.

"Hopefully, it shouldn't be too much of an issue," she said.

Two English players have won the U.S. Women's Open, Davies in 1987 and Alison Nicholas in 1997.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Ed Osmond)