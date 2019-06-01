Reuters Sports News

Liu, Boutier head crowded leaderboard at U.S. Women's Open

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 01, 2019 Updated : June 01, 2019
(Reuters) - China's Yu Liu joined Celine Boutier of France at the top of a crowded U.S. Women's Open leaderboard after the third round at Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

Boutier drove the ball with unerring accuracy en route to a 69 while Liu recovered from an early bogey to pile up six birdies and card a five-under-par 66 that matched the best score of the day.

The pair lead on seven-under 206 with Americans Lexi Thompson (68) and Jaye Marie Green (68) and Japan's Mamiko Higa (71) one stroke behind at Country Club of Charleston.

Sunday's winner will take home $1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women's golf.

 

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

