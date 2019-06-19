Reuters Sports News

Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach for personal reasons

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 19, 2019 Updated : June 19, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's national soccer team coach Luis Enrique has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno, the country's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself which we are grateful for. We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do," Rubiales said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries