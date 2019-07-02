Machado loses appeal, serving suspension Tuesday

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado will serve his one-game suspension against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night after losing his appeal, according to multiple reports.

Machado received the one-game ban for an incident with home plate umpire Bill Welke on June 15 against the Colorado Rockies. Machado was ejected for vehemently arguing a called third strike but denied he made contact with Welke.

The appeal was reportedly heard on Friday.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association harshly criticized the lightness of the suspension when it was originally handed down, calling it "a slap in the face" and "a disgrace to the game."

Machado, 26, is batting .276 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs in 82 games in his first season with the Padres.

--Field Level Media