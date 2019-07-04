Mariners acquire RHP Wisler from Padres

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Matt Wisler from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for cash considerations.

Wisler, 26, had been designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday, adding right-hander Robert Stock to the roster instead.

The former seventh-round draft pick by the Padres in 2011 was 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in 21 relief appearances. He gave up a run on two walks and a hit while only recording one out in his final appearance for the Padres on June 23 at Pittsburgh.

Wisler is 18-25 with a 5.15 ERA in 106 career appearances (49 starts) over five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Padres.

-Field Level Media