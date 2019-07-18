Marlins activate INF Prado from injured list

The Miami Marlins activated veteran infielder Martin Prado from the 10-day injured list Thursday and replaced him on the IL with utilityman JT Riddle.

Prado, 35, had been out of action since the middle of June with a right hamstring strain. He was batting .239 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 51 games, but could be of value in a trade to a contender before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Prado is a career .288 hitter with 99 home runs and 606 RBIs over 14 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and Marlins. He was an All-Star with the Braves in 2010. He has played both first and third base this season.

Riddle, 27, was batting .189 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 51 games with the Marlins this season. He saw most of his action in center field but did play 12 games at shortstop. Riddle is out with a forearm strain.

