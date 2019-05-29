MLB notebook: Correa out 4-6 weeks with massage injury

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a fractured rib that occurred during a massage.

"I'm extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates," Correa said in a statement. "I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating."

Correa, 24, ranked second among major league shortstops in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.907), home runs (11) and slugging percentage (.547) and was tied for second in RBIs (35) entering Wednesday's games.

Correa, who has not played since Houston's 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, has committed just two errors in 173 total chances this season.

--Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was out of action with a sore left foot, and the team would not guarantee his return Thursday at Seattle.

Trout was injured in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Oakland when he fouled a ball off the top of his shoe. He remained in the game and took a walk before Shohei Ohtani's go-ahead single in a 6-4 victory, but Trout admitted later the foot was "killing" him in the latter stages of the game.

--The 2021 All-Star Game will be played at Atlanta's SunTrust Park, marking the city's third time playing host to the Midsummer Classic, Major League Baseball announced.

The Braves' new park, now in its third season, will be the third venue to hold an All-Star Game in the city after Atlanta Stadium in 1972 and Turner Field in 2000. The franchise also played host to All-Star games while in Boston (1936) and Milwaukee (1955).

--The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Adam Morgan on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain, further complicating matters for the team's already-depleted bullpen.

Other Phillies pitchers on the IL include Victor Arano, Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek, David Robertson and Edubray Ramos.

Morgan, 2-1 this season with a 1.96 ERA in 24 relief appearances, experienced left forearm tightness while warming up Tuesday.

--The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday for the 33-year-old All-Star, who is batting .228 with a team-high 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 46 games this season.

--The reigning National League Comeback Player of the Year has a new organization after left-hander Jonny Venters signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals. He was assigned to Double-A Harrisburg.

Venters was honored for his work last season with the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.54 ERA in 28 relief appearances. He also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 appearances.

He was coming off his third Tommy John surgery in 2018, having been out of the major leagues since 2012.

--Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ryan Tepera announced via Twitter that he underwent a surgical procedure for an elbow impingement.

Tepera, who is 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season, could be out for another month and possibly not be available until after the All-Star break. He was placed on the injured list May 21 because of bone spurs.

--Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford landed on the 10-day injured list, after he sprained his left ankle while retreating to the third-base bag on Tuesday.

Crawford, 24, was helped off the field and taken for X-rays after sustaining the injury in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's 11-4 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers.

Crawford was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's game. He is hitting .279 with one homer and five RBIs in 17 games in his first season with the Mariners, who acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies in the Jean Segura trade in December.

