MLB notebook: Oakland's Montas gets 80-game PED ban

Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas was suspended 80 games without pay on Friday after testing positive for Ostarine in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

Ostarine is a performance-enhancing substance that helps prevent muscle wasting while improving stamina and fitness.

Montas, 26, was enjoying a breakthrough season with a 9-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 15 starts. He struck out 97 and walked just 21 in 90 innings and figured to have a solid chance at being named to the American League All-Star team. Now he will be ineligible to pitch in the postseason this year if the A's qualify.

Montas, who is from the Dominican Republic, accepted responsibility for the "mistake" and apologized to the Athletics and the team's fans. He said he unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement that he purchased over the counter at a nutrition store.

--Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly topped Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich for the most All-Star votes in the first round of balloting.

Bellinger had 3,685,170 votes to 3,646,071 for Yelich. In the American League, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout garnered 3,370,499 votes to lead the way.

This is the first year fan balloting has been divided into two phases: "The Primary," which ended Friday and narrowed the choices, and "The Starters," which will begin online next Wednesday at noon ET and close the following day at 4 p.m. ET. In the next round, voters will choose from three players at each position in each league except the outfield, which has nine candidates for three starters in each league.

--Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing equipment from the dugout toward umpire Bill Miller during the sixth inning game of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Joe Torre, Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer, made the announcement. Cabrera indicated he would appeal the decision, and he was in the starting lineup Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The incident began after Cabrera was called out on strikes by Miller. He went to view video of the pitch and, from the dugout, yelled his displeasure at Miller, who ejected him. He then threw his batting gloves and shin guards toward home plate, close to Miller's feet.

--The Indians placed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left ankle. Clevinger sustained the injury in his Monday start against the Texas Rangers while fielding a second-inning ground ball. It was his first start since straining a muscle in his back on April 7.

He stayed in the Monday game after the play and pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

Clevinger, 28, has started just three games on the season and is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He has 29 strikeouts and seven walks in 16 2/3 innings.

--The Seattle Mariners recalled right-hander Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma, marking the reliever's third tour with the team this season.

Altavilla allowed three runs in just two-thirds of an inning over two appearances with the Mariners this season. He was on the active roster for the team's season-opening trip to Japan in March and was also called up in May. The 26-year old is 4-3 in 80 major league appearances, all in relief, with a 3.59 ERA.

A spot was opened on the Mariners' roster late Thursday when right-hander Tayler Scott was optioned to Tacoma. Scott, who became the first major-leaguer from South Africa when he made his debut June 8, appeared in five games and had a 9.39 ERA.

--The Kansas City Royals activated third baseman Hunter Dozier from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned outfielder Jorge Bonifacio back to Triple-A Omaha.

Dozier has not played since May 30 because of muscle tightness in his chest. He was batting .314 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs at the time of his injury and .455 (10-for-22) in the six games before he went on the IL.

Dozier, 27, is in the midst of a breakout season after spending parts of the 2016 and 2018 campaigns with the Royals. The former No. 8 overall selection in the 2013 draft is a career .256 hitter with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 162 games.

--Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson won his appeal and will not be suspended for his part in a benches-clearing incident with Pittsburgh earlier this month, ESPN reported.

Donaldson originally was suspended for one game after a skirmish with Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove and catcher Elias Diaz on June 10.

After he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning, Donaldson exchanged words with Musgrove on his way to first base. Donaldson approached the mound, then shoved Diaz when he tried to intervene. That prompted both benches and bullpens to empty, but no punches were exchanged. Donaldson and Musgrove were ejected. Donaldson's fine for the incident is $1,000, according to ESPN.

