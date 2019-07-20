MLB notebook: Royals DFA Peralta after RHP, catcher clash

The Kansas City Royals designated veteran right-hander Wily Peralta for assignment on Saturday, one day after he clashed with rookie catcher Meibrys Viloria during the eighth inning of a game.

Right-hander Josh Staumont was recalled before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians to fill the roster opening.

The 30-year-old Peralta gave up three runs in one inning Friday night when he and Viloria couldn't get together on the signs. Peralta repeatedly stepped off the mound and Viloria made two visits to the mound. The crowd in Cleveland booed over the delays, and Royals manager Ned Yost was visibly upset in the dugout.

After a play at the plate later in the inning, Peralta, who was backing up home plate, yelled at Viloria, 22, on his way back to the mound.

--Boston Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and returned to the active roster.

Eovaldi, 29, had been out since April 18, just five days before undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies.

He returned after a short rehab stint, having pitched one scoreless inning at Triple-A Pawtucket, striking out three and walking one. The team previously announced he would pitch out of the bullpen upon his return. To make room on the roster, the Red Sox optioned right-hander Ryan Weber to Pawtucket.

--The Chicago White Sox placed right-handed reliever Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to July 18.

Herrera, 29, is in his first season with the White Sox and is 3-3 with a 7.36 ERA in 38 appearances. He split 2018 with Kansas City and the Washington Nationals, but his season ended in August after injuring his left foot and undergoing season-ending surgery.

Replacing Herrera on the roster is right-hander Jimmy Cordero, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Cordero, who the White Sox claimed off waivers in July, has gone 3-1 with a 0.51 ERA in 13 relief appearances at Charlotte.

--The Philadelphia Phillies made a move to bolster their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations. The Twins designated Morin for assignment on Tuesday.

Morin, 28, appeared in 23 games for the Twins this season and posted a 3.18 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. For his career, Morin is 10-8 and has a 4.48 ERA over 209 appearances, all in relief.

The Phillies moved right-hander Seranthony Dominguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Morin.

--Field Level Media