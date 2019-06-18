MLB notebook: Umpires angered by Machado discipline

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association criticized the one-game suspension of San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado, calling it "a slap in the face" and "a disgrace to the game."

Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact with" plate umpire Bill Welke as he disputed a called third strike in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

"One game..one single game. What kind of precedent is that setting? It is NOT okay to throw a temper tantrum and physically touch someone of authority, just because you don't agree. Violence in all workplaces is not tolerated. Period," the MLBUA's statement read, in part.

Major League Baseball, which also fined Machado an undisclosed amount for the incident, issued a statement opposing the umpires association's input on the matter. The league statement said it was inappropriate for the umpires' union to comment on player discipline, just as it would be inappropriate for the players' union to comment on umpire discipline.

--The New York Yankees activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day injured list before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stanton, 29, had been out since April 1, having played just three games this season while battling multiple injuries. He batted fifth and played right field upon his return.

The Yankees also are expecting outfielder Aaron Judge, who has played in just 20 games this season because of an oblique injury, to return this week.

--Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will join the team on the road and could be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Altuve, a six-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, has been out since May 11 due to a strained left hamstring.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said outfielder George Springer, who has been sidelined since May 25 because of a hamstring strain, could go on a rehab assignment later this week. Reliever Collin McHugh (elbow), out since May 15, also is nearing a return, Hinch said.

--The condition of former Red Sox star David Ortiz was upgraded to good by doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

Tiffany Ortiz offered the update on her husband in a statement issued by the team. She said David Ortiz "continues to make progress with his recovery."

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back June 9 as he visited a club in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He had surgery for internal injuries that evening, then was flown to Boston the following day and underwent a second operation.

--Catcher Zack Collins, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox.

Welington Castillo left Sunday's game with soreness in his back and was placed on the 10-day injured list. He was diagnosed with a strained left oblique.

The White Sox also reinstated left-handed pitcher Jace Fry from the 10-day injured list, filling the roster spot that opened when right-hander Thyago Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

--Field Level Media