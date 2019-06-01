MLB roundup: Brewers’ Arcia homers twice in win over Pirates

Orlando Arcia hit his second two-run homer of the game in the 13th inning to give the visiting Milwaukee Brewers a 12-10 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

After Hernan Perez's two-out double, Arcia homered to center against Alex McRae (0-1). Adrian Houser (1-1) pitched the final two innings for his first major league win.

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer in the eighth to give Pittsburgh a 10-8 lead, but Keston Hiura answered with a two-run homer in the ninth for a 10-10 tie.

Christian Yelich hit his 22nd homer and had an RBI triple, and Mike Moustakas hit a solo homer for the Brewers. Pittsburgh's Elias Diaz smacked a three-run double and added an RBI single, and pinch hitter Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer.

Indians 5, White Sox 2

Cleveland's Leonys Martin and Carlos Santana belted home runs to lead Cleveland to a win over host Chicago.

Santana hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Martin popped a two-run homer in the seventh to break open a game that was 1-1 through five innings. The long balls helped the Indians end Chicago's AL-best five-game winning streak and earned Cleveland its first victory in the four-game series after dropping the first two.

Chicago's Eloy Jimenez was 2-for-4 with a double, and Tim Anderson had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Leury Garcia and Yonder Alonso each had sacrifice flies.

Twins 6, Rays 2

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton each homered and drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson allowed only an unearned run over five innings to pick up his fourth win in five starts to lead Minnesota to a victory over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It marked the 25th consecutive game that Minnesota scored three or more runs in a game, breaking the single-season franchise record set in 2006. The Twins, who set a franchise record with 56 homers in May, clubbed two to increase the major league leading total to 108 and nearly had a third when Miguel Sano doubled off the top of the right-field fence in the seventh.

Christian Arroyo homered and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows each had two hits for Tampa Bay. Yonny Chirinos (6-2), who pitched five no-hit innings in his previous start against Toronto on Monday, gave up four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven to pick up the loss.

Giants 8, Orioles 2

Brandon Belt drove in four runs and Buster Posey homered as visiting San Francisco defeated Baltimore.

The Giants evened the score in the series after wasting a five-run first-inning lead on Friday and losing 9-6. San Francisco took the lead in the first on Saturday and never trailed. Belt had a pair of two-run hits (a single and a double), while Posey hit a solo homer, walked twice and scored three runs.

San Francisco starter Shaun Anderson (1-1) earned his first major league victory. He went seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. Orioles starter David Hess (1-7) lost his seventh straight game. The right-hander went four-plus innings and gave up seven runs on six hits, including one home run.

Braves 10, Tigers 5

Mike Soroka's historic start to his rookie season ended, but outfielder Austin Riley's record start continued as Atlanta ended its three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Detroit.

Soroka (6-1) had not allowed more than one earned run in any of his first eight starts. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits, with no walks and five strikeouts.

Soroka, who won his sixth consecutive decision, was trying to become the first pitcher in the live-ball era to open a season by allowing one or fewer earned runs over nine starts. Detroit starter Daniel Norris (2-4) took the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 6, Royals 2

Texas outfielder Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run but came out of the game in the fifth inning with tightness in his left oblique in a win over visiting Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers have won 21 of the past 26 games against the Royals, dating to July 2016. Gallo left during the middle of an at-bat, with a 3-2 count, after reaching for his side after checking his swing. The team said Gallo underwent an MRI exam after the game and was able to pass some strength tests. He hit his 17th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Lance Lynn (7-4) gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings to beat the Royals for the second time in as many chances this season. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. Homer Bailey (4-6) lasted just 3 2/3 innings for Kansas City, running into trouble in the fourth, when the Rangers broke a scoreless tie with four runs.

Nationals 5, Reds 2

Gerardo Parra belted a three-run homer among his three hits as visiting Washington posted a victory over Cincinnati.

Matt Adams homered in the fourth inning and Brian Dozier also went deep to lead off the ninth as the Nationals recorded their sixth win in eight outings.

Former Reds pitcher Tanner Rainey (1-1) did not allow a hit and struck out three batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark (4-4), who was acquired in a trade for Rainey on Dec. 13, 2018, launched his first career homer and also drove in a run with a safety squeeze bunt for Cincinnati. He was victimized by the pair of homers he allowed after surrendering just two in his previous 11 starts this season.

