MLB roundup: Cubs' win over Astros marred by fan's injury

Kyle Hendricks pitched eight effective innings, Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant homered, and the visiting Chicago Cubs averted a series sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros with a 2-1 interleague victory Wednesday.

The game was briefly delayed in the fourth inning when Chicago's Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul ball that struck a young fan in the stands. The Astros confirmed after the game that the child was taken to a hospital, but according to Houston radio station KBME 790 AM (SportsTalk790), the fan was expected to be all right.

The incident shook up Almora, who struck out to finish the at-bat. After the half-inning, he was seen sobbing after talking to a security guard stationed near where the child was seated.

Hendricks (5-4) allowed one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts while throwing a season-high 108 pitches.

Rays 4, Blue Jays 3 (11 innings)

Willy Adames singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning as Tampa Bay defeated Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Justin Shafer (0-1) walked Ji-Man Choi to start the bottom of the 11th. Choi took third on Avisail Garcia's one-out single. Andrew Velazquez ran for Choi, and Kevin Kiermaier was walked intentionally to bring up Adames.

Diego Castillo (1-3) overcame a double and walk in the top of the 11th to pick up the win. The Rays swept the three-game series and lead the season series with the Blue Jays 5-1.

Dodgers 9, Mets 8

Alex Verdugo hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Los Angeles rallied from what was once a five-run deficit for a comeback victory over visiting New York.

The Dodgers finished off the Mets with four runs in the ninth inning, a comeback that was started with back-to-back home runs from Joc Pederson and Max Muncy against Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The home runs reduced the deficit to 8-7 before Justin Turner doubled, and then Cody Bellinger tied the game with an RBI double.

The Dodgers victory spoiled a two-homer night from Mets rookie Pete Alonso, the third multi-homer game in his two months in the major leagues. His 19 home runs on the season are just seven behind Darryl Strawberry's Mets rookie record set in 1983.

Indians 14, Red Sox 9

Carlos Santana homered among his three extra-base hits and drove in five runs as Cleveland won at Boston.

Santana legged out an RBI triple to open the scoring in the first inning, launched a solo homer in fourth and had a bases-clearing double in the seventh. He fell short in his bid to become the ninth Cleveland player to hit for the cycle after striking out in the ninth inning.

Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts launched two-run homers while Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. added solo shots for the Red Sox, who have lost four of their past six. Christian Vazquez and Brock Holt each had an RBI double, but Boston's attempt at a rally fell short as Brad Hand retired the two batters he faced for his 15th save.

Angels 12, Athletics 7 (11 innings)

Cesar Puello capped a huge day by scoring the go-ahead run in a five-run 11th inning as Los Angeles made it two straight over host Oakland in the finale of a three-game series.

The uprising allowed Los Angeles to finally put the game away after the A's twice rallied from two-run deficits in the last two innings of regulation, using home runs by Matt Olson in the eighth and Mark Canha in the ninth as the driving forces in the comeback.

Puello led off the 11th by getting hit on the wrist by a pitch from Oakland's seventh pitcher, Lou Trivino (2-1). A walk, sacrifice bunt, error, intentional walk and passed ball plated the Angels' first two runs of the inning before Tommy La Stella contributed an RBI single and Jonathan Lucroy a two-run single to extend the lead to five.

White Sox 8, Royals 7

Tim Anderson hit a go-ahead, eighth-inning double in his return to the lineup, and Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu homered as host Chicago defeated Kansas City to complete a three-game series sweep.

Moncada smacked a solo home run in the first inning, setting the stage for an early flurry of action that included the second-inning ejection of Royals starter Glenn Sparkman, who was tossed after hitting Anderson on the bill of his batting helmet with a pitch.

Kansas City tied the game at 7-all in the eighth on a two-run single by Nicky Lopez before Anderson answered in the bottom half. Anderson was making his first start since sustaining a right wrist injury on Friday.

Phillies 11, Cardinals 4

Bryce Harper homered, doubled, singled and had four RBIs to lift host Philadelphia past St. Louis. Andrew McCutchen hit a home run and scored four runs while Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco each added a homer for the Phillies, who earned their second straight win and fifth in six games.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (6-0) was very effective in seven innings, giving up four hits and one run. Nola, who struck out eight and walked three, threw 102 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Matt Wieters had a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Marcell Ozuna also had two hits for St. Louis.

Pirates 7, Reds 2

Colin Moran and Josh Bell hit opposite-field, three-run homers to lift visiting Pittsburgh past Cincinnati. Pirates starter Steven Brault (2-1) threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking two.

Bell went 3-for-5 with two runs. Elias Diaz, Bryan Reynolds, Starling Marte, Cole Tucker and Kevin Newman had two hits each for the Pirates, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Rangers 8, Mariners 7

Asdrubal Cabrera's run-scoring double in the ninth inning snapped a tie and gave Texas a win over host Seattle. Jesse Chavez (1-1), who served as the opener in Tuesday's game, pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

Shawn Kelley worked out of a jam in the ninth, getting a game-ending double play for his sixth save of the season.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Nomar Mazara and Cabrera hit back-to-back doubles to left off Seattle right-hander Anthony Bass (0-1). Mazara finished with three hits and three runs for the Rangers, who took the final two games of the three-game series.

Yankees 7, Padres 0

DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit opened with consecutive homers in the first inning, James Paxton pitched four hitless innings in his return from the injured list, and host New York beat San Diego.

LeMahieu hit his third career leadoff homer, hammering an 0-2 changeup by rookie Chris Paddack (4-3) into the left field seats. Two pitches later, Voit slugged a fastball over the left-center-field fence.

It was the 10th time the Yankees hit consecutive homers at the start of the first inning. The last time was July 7 of last season at Toronto when Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge went deep against J.A. Happ.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single in a three-run fourth inning, and Jeff Hoffman earned his first win in almost two years as Colorado extended its winning streak to four games with a win over Arizona in Denver.

Trevor Story had three hits and a stolen base, and Hoffman went five innings for his first victory since July 16, 2017. The Rockies (27-27) reached .500 for the first time since March 31, after the fourth game of the season.

Carson Kelly had three hits including a homer and two RBIs, Adam Jones homered, and Ildemaro Vargas had two singles and three walks for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three in a row and eight of 11.

Nationals 14, Braves 4

Washington sent nine batters to the plate in each of the first two innings, and Anibal Sanchez came off the injured list to throw six scoreless innings in a road rout of Atlanta.

Trea Turner collected three hits for the Nationals while Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Matt Adams had two apiece. Soto homered and extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games, and Kendrick drove in four runs, tying his season high.

Sanchez (1-6) pitched for the first time since May 16 after being sidelined with a left hamstring strain. He retired the first 16 batters he faced until Ozzie Albies lined a single to center with one out in the sixth. Sanchez allowed only one hit and one walk, and he struck out seven.

Marlins 4, Giants 2

Pinch hitter Neil Walker pulled a seventh-inning, go-ahead RBI double down the right field line, leading host Miami over San Francisco.

The Marlins, who own the National League's worst record, have won nine of their past 12 games. The Giants have dropped seven straight contests.

Jorge Alfaro, who scored the go-ahead run on Walker's double, went 4-for-4 to lead Miami's offense. It was the first four-hit game of his career. Reliever Nick Anderson (2-2) earned the win with one scoreless inning. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth, allowing one run, to post his 11th save.

Tigers 4, Orioles 2

Brandon Dixon hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give visiting Detroit a victory over Baltimore in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Baltimore led 2-1 after seven innings, but the Tigers tied it on a John Hicks homer to lead off the eighth against Mychal Givens.

Dixon then got the game-winning blast off Branden Kline (1-2) with one out in the ninth to give the struggling Tigers their second consecutive victory. Shane Greene closed it in the ninth for his 18th save.

