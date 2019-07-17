MLB roundup: Harper rescues Phils in 9th vs. Dodgers

Bryce Harper capped a dramatic rally by doubling home two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 on Tuesday.

Harper also hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs, his season high in his first campaign with the Phillies. Scott Kingery and Brad Miller also homered for the Phillies, who blew an early 6-1 lead. Kingery also drove in a run with a ninth-inning single ahead of Harper's double.

After a 22-minute rain delay before the start of the ninth inning, Phillies closer Hector Neris failed to secure his 18th save as pinch hitter Matt Beaty delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run for an 8-6 lead. Neris was then ejected after hitting the next batter, David Freese, with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler also tossed.

Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Jansen (3-3) took the loss after allowing four straight hits to end the game following the first out.

Cubs 4, Reds 3 (10 innings)

Kyle Schwarber hit his first career walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Chicago over visiting Cincinnati.

Schwarber's blast off Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias (2-8) landed in the basket atop the ivy-covered wall in left-center field. It was his 21st homer of the season and his third in as many games. Robel Garcia and Kris Bryant also homered for Chicago, which rallied from a 3-0, first-inning deficit.

Eugenio Suarez homered in a losing effort for Cincinnati, which dropped to 3-6 in extra-inning games this season.

Giants 8, Rockies 4 (10 innings)

Alex Dickerson and Brandon Crawford stroked RBI singles off Colorado closer Wade Davis to ignite a four-run 10th inning as San Francisco rebounded from Will Smith's blown save in the ninth to win in Denver.

Dickerson smacked his go-ahead liner in extra innings, capping a night on which he had three singles and a double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Crawford followed with a run-scoring hit, giving the shortstop 10 RBIs in the first three games of the series.

The Rockies had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth on home runs by Trevor Story and Ian Desmond, but Colorado ultimately fell for the 10th time in 12 games.

Brewers 13, Braves 1

Brandon Woodruff allowed only one run over 6 2/3 innings and was supported by three homers, including a grand slam from Christian Yelich, as Milwaukee blew out visiting Atlanta.

It was the third straight game in which Woodruff (11-3) allowed only one run, a stretch of 20 1/3 innings. On Tuesday, Woodruff gave up five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Milwaukee offense produced 13 hits and was sparked by solo home runs from Keston Hiura and Lorenzo Cain. A towering bases-loaded shot from Yelich in the seventh inning, his 33rd, completed a six-run outburst that put the game away. Hiura had three hits and three runs, and Mike Moustakas had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career.

Yankees 8, Rays 3

Aaron Judge slugged a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam four batters later as New York beat visiting Tampa Bay.

The late homers occurred two innings after benches briefly emptied after New York left-hander CC Sabathia fanned Avisail Garcia with two on and two outs. After the strikeout, Garcia and Sabathia began jawing at each other before order was eventually restored.

Edwin Encarnacion homered in the second inning and DJ LeMahieu went deep in the sixth for the Yankees, who are 19-6 in their past 25 games. Yandy Diaz homered in the fourth inning and delivered an RBI double in the sixth for the Rays, who are 5-10 in the season series.

A's 9, Mariners 2

Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs as host Oakland won its fifth consecutive game, defeating Seattle.

Matt Olson also homered for the A's, and Daniel Mengden (5-1) pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Oakland improved to 8-2 this month.

The Mariners, who have lost five in a row, got their only runs on a pair of Omar Narvaez solo homers, in the second and ninth innings.

Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

Ildemaro Vargas homered on his birthday, rookie Alex Young allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, and visiting Arizona won in Arlington, Texas.

Vargas, 28, hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Lance Lynn (12-5) to give the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead. Lynn had been 6-0 in his career against Arizona.

Young (3-0) retired the first batter in the bottom of the sixth before being replaced after 79 pitches. The left-hander gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one in his third career start.

Mets 3, Twins 2

Michael Conforto went 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and six relievers combined to pitch five shutout innings as New York defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Edwin Diaz escaped the ninth inning unscathed when he got Nelson Cruz to pop out with the bases loaded to finish off his 21st save. Luis Avilan (2-0) picked up the win by pitching one inning of hitless relief.

The Mets have won three straight games after an ugly 3-11 stretch that included several bullpen meltdowns. Jonathan Schoop homered, C.J. Cron had two doubles and Eddie Rosario and Marwin Gonzalez also had two hits apiece for Minnesota.

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

Justin Smoak responded to a Boston rally with a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning as visiting Toronto roughed up the Red Sox.

Smoak's towering blast to right-center on the first pitch of the frame immediately followed a three-run Red Sox fifth that made it 4-4. Teoscar Hernandez earlier hit a three-run shot, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and a run as the Blue Jays won for just the third time in their past nine games.

Justin Shafer (1-1) earned his first major league victory with one inning of scoreless relief. Xander Bogaerts homered among three hits, and Mookie Betts also had three hits for Boston, which fell for the third time in four games.

Indians 8, Tigers 0

Rookie Oscar Mercado belted a two-run homer to highlight a five-run second inning as host Cleveland recorded an easy shutout over Detroit.

Tyler Naquin launched a solo homer to cap his fourth straight multi-hit performance for the Indians, who have won 14 of their past 19 contests.

Francisco Lindor ripped a two-run double to help Cleveland post its 10th win in 11 meetings against Detroit this season, with four coming via shutout. Nicholas Castellanos' leadoff single in the fifth inning was the lone hit for Detroit, which fell for the 10th time in 12 games.

Pirates 3, Cardinals 1

Colin Moran's RBI infield single snapped a tie in the top of the ninth inning and lifted visiting Pittsburgh over St. Louis. The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak while the Cardinals had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Francisco Liriano (4-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth. Felipe Vazquez earned his 21st save by striking out two in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill was the only player on either team with two hits. O'Neill is batting .389 (14-for-36) with three homers and nine RBIs in 10 games this month. St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Nationals 8, Orioles 1

Matt Adams and Juan Soto homered, and rookie Austin Voth threw six strong innings as visiting Washington cruised over Baltimore in the opener of a two-game series.

Adams, Soto and Anthony Rendon all finished with two hits and two RBIs. Washington recalled Voth from Double-A Harrisburg earlier Tuesday. Voth (1-0), pitching in his eighth major league game, earned his second major league victory, allowing one run on four hits.

Asher Wojciechowski (0-3) gave the Orioles 5 1/3 innings, yielding three runs on six hits. He struck out seven without a walk.

Royals 11, White Sox 0

Glenn Sparkman pitched the first shutout of his career as host Kansas City crushed Chicago.

The 27-year-old became the first Royals right-hander to throw a shutout since Johnny Cueto did so in his Kansas City home debut in 2015. Sparkman (3-5) previously went seven innings twice this season before his career-longest start on Tuesday. He also struck out a career-high eight.

Whit Merrifield led the offense with his first career inside-the-park home run, the 100th in Royals history. He finished a triple short of a cycle. Both teams sustained injuries, with Kansas City's Adalberto Mondesi hurting his left shoulder and Chicago's Eloy Jimenez departing due to left elbow soreness.

Marlins 12, Padres 7

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered to lead host Miami over San Diego.

Rookie Jordan Yamamoto overcame a difficult second inning and remained unbeaten in six major league starts. Yamamoto (4-0) allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in five innings. Harold Ramirez doubled twice, and Cesar Puello and Yadiel Rivera had two hits apiece for Miami.

The loss extended San Diego's post-All Star break skid to four. Manny Machado, in his first game with the Padres in his hometown, went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Angels 7, Astros 2

Albert Pujols' three-run double highlighted a six-run first inning, propelling Los Angeles over Houston in Anaheim, Calif.

The first six Angels batters reached base in the opening frame, and Los Angeles wound up with five hits in the inning, including two doubles and a triple, as well as a walk and a hit batter.

The Angels improved to 5-0 since the All-Star break, while the Astros fell to 2-4 since the break. Both Houston runs scored on RBI singles by Tyler White, who joined Yuli Gurriel with three hits apiece for the Astros.

