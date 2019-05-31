MLB roundup: Homer-happy Rockies sweep D-backs

Trevor Story had four hits and scored the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-10 on Thursday in Denver to sweep a four-game series.

David Dahl had four hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon and Ian Desmond also homered, and Daniel Murphy drove in three for the Rockies, including the game-winner on his third hit of the day.

Story got the winning rally started with a one-out double down the line in left, and he moved to third on a groundout. After Yoshihisa Hirano (1-3) intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, Murphy singled to left to drive in Story.

Seunghwan Oh (3-1) pitched the 10th inning to earn credit for Colorado's fifth consecutive win. Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and pitcher Taylor Clarke homered for Arizona.

Rays 14, Twins 3

Austin Meadows had two hits and four RBIs and Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer as Tampa Bay sent 10 men to the plate in the third inning and nine in the fourth while cruising to their sixth straight victory, beating visiting Minnesota in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Christian Arroyo, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Durham, added a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Rays, who finished with 16 hits. Tommy Pham also had two hits before leaving with a right lower leg cramp.

Charlie Morton (6-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six. Martin Perez (7-2) suffered his first road loss in five starts for Minnesota.

Cardinals 5, Phillies 3

Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run homer, and Dakota Hudson tossed six strong innings as visiting St. Louis posted a victory over Philadelphia to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Matt Wieters homered for the second time in as many days, and Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter also went deep for the Cardinals, who snapped a three-game skid with just their third win in their past 13 road games.

Jose Martinez led off the seventh inning with a single before Gyorko deposited a 2-0 slider from Jerad Eickhoff (2-3) into the seats in left field to stake St. Louis to a 4-1 lead. Hudson (4-3) recorded his fifth quality start in his past six outings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Brewers 11, Pirates 5

Mike Moustakas had two of Milwaukee's four homers and added an RBI single to help down host Pittsburgh as Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames also homered.

Moustakas and Grandal each had four hits for eight of the 18 total for Milwaukee, and Lorenzo Cain matched Moustakas with four RBIs. Colin Moran homered and Melky Cabrera had a two-run double for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight of 11 overall and seven of eight at home.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson (3-0) gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. For Pittsburgh, starter Joe Musgrove (3-6) pitched six innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.

White Sox 10, Indians 4

Yonder Alonso and Jose Abreu both smacked two-run home runs and Leury Garcia and Eloy Jimenez had three hits apiece to boost host Chicago past Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series.

Jimenez had two RBIs and Abreu had three RBIs and the White Sox collected 15 hits to send the Indians to their eighth loss in the past 12 games.

The White Sox finally solved Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco (4-6), who entered the game with two victories and 12 scoreless innings against Chicago in two previous May starts against them. Chicago's early run support was enough to back left-hander Manny Banuelos (3-4), who scattered three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out three.

Royals 4, Rangers 2

Jorge Soler belted a three-run homer and Adalberto Mondesi also went deep to highlight his three-hit performance as Kansas City beat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Texas native Ryan O'Hearn had two hits for the Royals, who overcame 16 strikeouts to record their second win in eight games overall and fifth in the last 24 against the Rangers.

Jakob Junis (4-5) worked around a pair of solo homers to allow just those two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Kansas City ignited its offense in the sixth inning as Mondesi and Alex Gordon each singled to set the stage for Soler, who deposited a first-pitch fastball from former Royals pitcher Mike Minor (5-4) off the left field foul pole.

Giants 3, Marlins 1

Brandon Crawford delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning as visiting San Francisco snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Miami.

San Francisco rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, picked up his first RBI in his fifth major league game with a game-tying single in the seventh.

Reyes Moronta (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Adam Conley (1-5) allowed two runs in one-plus innings for the Marlins, who lost for just the fourth time in their past 13 games.

Red Sox at Yankees, ppd.

The opener of a scheduled four-game series between visiting Boston and New York was postponed due to persistent rain.

The game will be made up as the nightcap of a doubleheader on Aug. 3. The Yankees announced the postponement approximately two hours before the scheduled first pitch and before fans were allowed into Yankee Stadium.

--Field Level Media