MLB roundup: Indians, Nats sweep series

Francisco Lindor's two-run single keyed a six-run seventh inning as the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-4 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs for the Indians in the series finale, which included a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. All three games in the series ended with four-run margins.

The Indians won their fourth straight, while the Royals dropped their fourth in a row and seventh of eight.

Adam Cimber (4-2), the third of four Cleveland relievers, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Kansas City's Jorge Lopez (1-7) gave up hits to all four batters he faced, and all of them scored.

Nationals 5, Marlins 2

Anthony Rendon and Gerardo Parra each had two hits and drove in two runs, and Anibal Sanchez won his fifth decision in a row as host Washington defeated Miami, sweeping the three-game series.

The Nationals have won eight of nine and are 26-10 since May 24 -- the best mark in the majors in that span.

Sanchez (5-6) allowed just two runs (one earned) in six innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Rendon hit his 20th homer of the season. Miguel Rojas cracked his first homer of the year for the Marlins.

Reds 1, Brewers 0

Luis Castillo took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, leading host Cincinnati to a win over Milwaukee.

Castillo, in his first start since being named a National League All-Star, allowed just one hit and one walk in 7 2/3 innings while striking out nine. Jesse Winker had three hits for the Reds and scored the game's only run in the first inning.

Keston Hiura's leadoff single in the seventh against Castillo, and Christian Yelich's leadoff double in the ninth were the Brewers' only hits. Raisel Iglesias stranded Yelich at third base for his 16th save.

Tigers 11, White Sox 5

Matthew Boyd tied his career high with 13 strikeouts, Niko Goodrum led a balanced offensive attack with a two-run homer among three hits, and visiting Detroit pounded Chicago.

Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario also homered for Detroit. Cabrera, Harold Castro and Victor Reyes each contributed two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Nicholas Castellanos and John Hicks drove in two runs apiece for the Tigers. Boyd (6-6) allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Eloy Jimenez homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox. Jose Rondon blasted a two-run homer. Reynaldo Lopez (4-8) gave up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Cubs 11, Pirates 3

Kris Bryant highlighted his four-hit performance with a homer, and he scored three runs as Chicago averted a four-game sweep with a victory at Pittsburgh.

Robel Garcia, who was playing in his second career game, joined Willson Contreras in belting a homer among three hits, and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep for the Cubs.

Tempers flared in the fourth inning as Chicago manager Joe Maddon was ejected after All-Star shortstop Javier Baez was nearly hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-5), who had surrendered three home runs. Maddon bolted out of the dugout and appeared to be yelling at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle before being tossed by plate umpire Joe West.

A's 7, Twins 2

Marcus Semien hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Wei-Chung Wang recorded his first major league win as host Oakland made it two of three over Minnesota.

Wang (1-0) combined with Lou Trivino and Joakim Soria for 4 1/3 innings of two-hit, no-run relief. The strong bullpen work gave Oakland the opportunity to rally from a 2-1 deficit for a fifth win in its past six games.

Chris Herrmann went 4-for-4 for the A's, and Robbie Grossman added three hits, making him 7-for-10 in the series in his first head-to-head meeting with his former team.

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Tommy Edman got the winning hit for the second consecutive day as St. Louis won at Seattle.

Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler hit home runs for the Cardinals, who took two of three games in the interleague series. Four St. Louis relievers combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Edman's two-run single in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals their first lead and gave Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0) his first major league win in his 16th appearance. J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham homered for the Mariners, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

--Field Level Media