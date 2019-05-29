MLB roundup: Reds' Dietrich hits three homers

Derek Dietrich had a career-high three home runs and drove in six to lead the Cincinnati Reds to an 11-6 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Dietrich blasted two-run homers in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

The run support was more than enough for Cincinnati starter Lucas Sims in his season debut. Sims, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day, was working on a shutout before giving up a grand slam to Kevin Newman in the eighth.

Sims went 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing of the season by a Cincinnati starter, allowing four runs and six hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Tucker Barnhart drove in three runs, Jose Iglesias had two hits and scored twice, and Jose Peraza homered for the Reds. Elias Diaz had two hits for the Pirates, including a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Starling Marte also had two hits.

Angels 6, A's 4

Shohei Ohtani lined a two-out, two-run single to break a ninth-inning tie, allowing visiting Los Angeles to snap Oakland's 10-game winning streak.

A two-out single by Tommy La Stella, a walk to Mike Trout and a wild pitch put two Angels in scoring position in the ninth. Ohtani then smacked his difference-making hit to right field, sending Los Angeles to its third win in four games.

The loss was the Athletics' first since May 14 and came despite home runs by Marcus Semien, Ramon Laureano and Matt Olson.

Indians 7, Red Sox 5

Jordan Luplow hit a two-run double to complete a five-run, ninth-inning rally as Cleveland stunned host Boston.

The Indians trailed 5-2 entering the frame and appeared headed to their eighth loss in their last nine games before Roberto Perez greeted Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier with a solo home run. After Jake Bauers walked, Greg Allen roped a two-run homer to right to knot the score.

Travis Lakins (0-1) took over for the Red Sox and hit the first man he faced before walking two more to load the bases for Luplow, who crushed a ball that just eluded Mookie Betts in right for the game-winning hit.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

Avisail Garcia hit an inside-the-park homer, Austin Meadows also homered, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter, and the Rays defeated Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ryne Stanek, employed as an opener for the 15th time this season, allowed only a hit and a walk in his two scoreless innings. He struck out one. Ryan Yarbrough (4-1) took over in the third inning and held Toronto to two hits and a walk while striking out one in 3 2/3 shutout innings.

Diego Castillo allowed a single, a double and Brandon Drury's sacrifice fly in the ninth while picking up his sixth save of the season.

Astros 9, Cubs 6

Alex Bregman recorded his fourth career multi-homer game, and Houston used a balanced attack to top visiting Chicago.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch recorded his 500th career victory as Houston overcame a pair of three-run innings from the Cubs, who slugged five home runs. Houston did so despite fielding a lineup loaded with replacements, including a trio of starters who were in the minor leagues just last week.

Bregman set a club record with 12 homers this month, bypassing the mark of 11 set by Jimmy Wynn in May 1969.

White Sox 2, Royals 1 (completion of suspended game)

Yolmer Sanchez ripped a walk-off RBI single with one out in the ninth inning as host Chicago beat Kansas City in the completion of a game that was suspended Monday in the fifth inning due to rain.

James McCann highlighted his fifth three-hit performance of the season with a double in the ninth. Sanchez, who had an RBI single in the fifth inning before the game was suspended on Monday, deposited a pitch from Kevin McCarthy past a five-man infield to plate McCann to end Chicago's three-game skid.

White Sox relievers Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall and Alex Colome (2-0) combined to allow one hit over four scoreless innings upon the resumption of the game. Colome required just nine pitches to retire the side in the ninth.

White Sox 4, Royals 3

Lucas Giolito pitched eight strong innings, and Charlie Tilson drove in the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning single to boost host Chicago over Kansas City in the teams' regularly scheduled game.

Bidding for his third successive complete game, Giolito came within one inning of that feat while allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Colome struck out two in a perfect ninth in the nightcap to earn his 10th save in as many opportunities.

The White Sox had 12 hits, all singles. Leury Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI while James McCann also had three hits. Tilson and Jose Rondon both added two hits for Chicago.

Padres 5, Yankees 4

Eric Hosmer capped a four-run first inning by hitting a three-run homer, and San Diego held on for a victory at New York.

The Padres took a four-run lead four batters in after New York third baseman DJ LeMahieu misplayed a grounder by leadoff man Greg Garcia for an error. Franmil Reyes singled, and Manny Machado hit a bloop RBI single. Hosmer then hit his ninth home run.

Gary Sanchez homered for the Yankees, who lost for only the third time in their past 15 games.

Tigers 3, Orioles 0

Niko Goodrum homered, and Matthew Boyd threw six-plus solid innings as Detroit won at Baltimore.

The Tigers scored runs in the first and second innings, and that gave Boyd all the support that he needed. Detroit won for just the second time in the past 14 games.

Boyd (5-4) scattered six hits and fanned eight while walking just one and throwing 66 strikes on 96 pitches. Detroit eventually used four relief pitchers over the final three innings, and Shane Greene closed it in the ninth for his 17th save.

Phillies 4, Cardinals 3

Cesar Hernandez homered, Bryce Harper doubled twice and added two RBIs to lift host Philadelphia past St. Louis.

It was the 10th time this season that Harper recorded multiple RBIs in the same game. Rhys Hoskins also had two hits for the Phillies, who won their seventh one-run game this season.

Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta (3-1) made his first start since April 16, tossing five innings and giving up three hits and three runs while striking out six and walking two. Hector Neris threw a scoreless ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances.

Nationals 5, Braves 4

Howie Kendrick had three hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg earned his 99th career victory as visiting Washington beat Atlanta.

Kendrick was 3-for-5 with a double, his ninth home run and two runs. Strasburg (5-3) pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out 11, matching his season high, and walked two.

Sean Doolittle struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 10th save. Dansby Swanson singled with two outs, but Doolittle fanned Freddie Freeman to end the game.

Marlins 11, Giants 3

Jorge Alfaro and Garrett Cooper crushed rare three-run homers, leading host Miami to a win over San Francisco.

Before Tuesday, the last time the Marlins had even one three-run homer was on Sept. 26, 2018. But the Marlins were on the attack on Tuesday, stroking 14 hits to win a battle between the two teams with the worst records in the National League.

Miami rookie Harold Ramirez, 24, led the hit parade, going 3-for-4. Ramirez, who made his major league debut on May 11, is batting .413. In all, five Marlins totaled at least two hits, including Cooper and Alfaro, who each went 2-for-4.

Twins 5, Brewers 3

Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and Max Kepler had a two-run double to highlight a five-run seventh inning and lead Minnesota past Milwaukee in Minneapolis.

Matt Magill (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Devin Smeltzer, who pitched six shutout innings in his major league debut. Ryne Harper got Hernan Perez to pop out to end the game and earn his first major league save as Minnesota improved to 14-3 following a loss this season.

Smeltzer, obtained from the Dodgers at the trade deadline last season as part of the deal that sent Brian Dozier to Los Angeles, allowed three hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out seven, including Lorenzo Cain three times.

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

Chris Iannetta hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

Iannetta and Ian Desmond finished with two hits apiece, Ryan McMahon had a two-run double, and Jairo Diaz (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning to earn his first major league win. Chad Bettis pitched two shutout innings for his first career save.

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in both runs for the Diamondbacks. Escobar, Ketel Marte, Tim Locastro and Nick Ahmed had two hits each for Arizona.

Mets 7, Dodgers 3

Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, and New York ended a six-game road losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Conforto went deep to left field off left-hander Scott Alexander, who had just entered the game after the Mets loaded the bases against Yimi Garcia (0-2) and Dylan Floro. It was Conforto's 10th home run of the season and first since he returned Sunday spending just over a week on the concussion list.

Todd Frazier also hit a home run for the Mets, and Steven Matz (4-3) gave up two runs over six innings. Cody Bellinger hit his 20th home run of the season for the Dodgers, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Rangers 11, Mariners 4

Ronald Guzman hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run fifth inning as Texas won at Seattle. Nomar Mazara added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who scored in double digits for the third time in six games at T-Mobile Park this season.

The Rangers ended a three-game skid while handing the Mariners their seventh loss in eight games.

Texas' Adrian Sampson (3-3), a Redmond, Wash., native, beat the Mariners for the second time in a week. After opener Jesse Chavez struck out three in the first inning, Sampson came on in the second and went five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

