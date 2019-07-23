MLB roundup: Twins hit five HRs, turn triple play

Mitch Garver hit two of Minnesota's five home runs, and the Twins turned a triple play en route to an 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler also homered for Minnesota, which increased its major-league-leading total to 187. It was the eighth time this season that the Twins hit five or more home runs in a game, tying the major league record set by the 1977 Boston Red Sox.

Garver finished 3-for-4 with three runs, and Polanco had two hits and two runs.

The triple play, the 13th in Twins and history and first since June 1, 2017, against the Angels, occurred in the first inning after Minnesota starter Martin Perez began the frame by walking DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. Edwin Encarnacion hit a hard grounder to third baseman Luis Arraez, who quickly stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who then threw a laser to first baseman Miguel Sano to complete the play.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 5 (10 innings)

Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning, a blast that bounced into the Allegheny River and held up to give visiting St. Louis a win over Pittsburgh.

The game had been tied 2-2 since the fourth when Matt Wieters drew a walk from Clay Holmes (1-1) to open the 10th. An out later, Tommy Edman's single moved Wieters to second, and Holmes hit Dexter Fowler to load the bases. Goldschmidt followed with a shot to right-center, his 19th homer, to make it 6-2.

Pittsburgh drew to within a run in the bottom of the 10th on Josh Bell's RBI double against winner Chasen Shreve (1-0) and Jung Ho Kang's two-run homer off Carlos Martinez, who ultimately picked up his ninth save.

Reds 6, Brewers 5

Eugenio Suarez hit his second two-run homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning off Jeremy Jeffress, and Cincinnati overcame blowing a three-run lead in the eighth inning to win at Milwaukee.

Suarez's two-run drive off Adrian Houser -- also with two outs -- gave Cincinnati a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Then with the Reds down their last out, Suarez hammered a 1-0 pitch into the left field seats to put the Reds back ahead 6-5. It was Suarez's first career hit in 11 at-bats against Jeffress (3-3), who was pitching for a third straight day.

Tyler Saladino's grand slam, his second in as many days, off Raisel Iglesias gave the Brewers a temporary 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Astros 11, A's 1

Gerrit Cole recorded his 12th double-digit strikeout performance this season, and a trio of Cuban-born sluggers provided offensive support as Houston rolled over visiting Oakland in the opener of a three-game series.

Yordan Alvarez (Las Tunas), Yuli Gurriel (Sancti Spiritus) and Aledmys Diaz (Santa Clara) all belted home runs off A's right-hander Homer Bailey (8-7) as Houston exploded to an 11-run lead by the close of the third inning.

Bailey surrendered nine runs on eight hits and failed to record an out in the third. Cole fanned 11 and walked one while allowing one run on two hits in seven innings.

Red Sox 9, Rays 4

J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Sam Travis clouted homers in a seven-run third inning, and Eduardo Rodriguez fired seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball to lead Boston over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The three-homer barrage occurred after Rafael Devers opened the scoring in the third with a two-RBI double. Benintendi finished 3-for-5 and a triple short of the cycle. Martinez drove in four runs with his homer and a double.

Rodriguez (12-4) gave up only infield singles to Guillermo Heredia and Michael Brosseau, and he didn't allow a Rays player to reach second base. The lefty struck out six and walked four in winning his fourth straight start. Rodriguez is 8-1 in his past 11 starts.

Indians 7, Blue Jays 3

Oscar Mercado homered, tripled and drove in two runs, Mike Clevinger struck out seven in seven innings, and visiting Cleveland defeated Toronto.

Francisco Lindor also had two RBIs for the Indians, who have won eight of nine. Clevinger (4-2) allowed three runs, five hits and two walks to win his third straight decision over four starts.

Justin Smoak and Billy McKinney homered for the Blue Jays, who have six losses in the past nine games.

White Sox 9, Marlins 1

Yoan Moncada smacked a three-run home run, Jose Abreu hit a two-run shot, and Ryan Goins and James McCann added back-to-back solo homers to support a complete-game four-hitter from Ivan Nova and lead host Chicago past Miami.

Chicago opened a season-high, 10-game homestand with a 10-hit attack that fueled the team's third win in four games. It was more than enough offense for Nova, who delivered his first complete game since April 29, 2017, when he shut out the Marlins as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nova entered the game with sterling career numbers against Miami -- 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA in four starts. After hitting Marlins leadoff man Curtis Granderson to start the game, he maintained the trend, limiting Miami to four hits and one run with zero walks and five strikeouts.

Rockies-Nationals, ppd.

The game between visiting Colorado and Washington was postponed to a severe weather forecast, shortly before its scheduled start time. The game will be made up with a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Giants 5, Cubs 4

Austin Slater and Joe Panik hit consecutive pitches for two-out, RBI doubles in a three-run eighth inning that rallied host San Francisco to a win over Chicago.

Pablo Sandoval opened the eighth with a double, and Brandon Crawford set up the difference-making hits by Slater and Panik with an RBI single, helping the Giants win for the ninth time in their last 10 games. The victory pushed the Giants (51-50) over .500 for the first time this season.

Home runs by Robel Garcia and Kyle Schwarber had helped the Cubs take a 3-0 lead midway through the fourth. Anthony Rizzo's eighth-inning RBI double gave the visitors a 4-2 lead, but the Giants stormed back with four hits against the fifth Chicago pitcher, Pedro Strop (2-4).

Diamondbacks 6, Orioles 3

Robbie Ray struck out 10, Eduardo Escobar tripled twice, and Adam Jones had three hits against his former team as Arizona beat Baltimore in Phoenix.

Ray (9-6) won his fourth consecutive start, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings. He fanned three in both the third and fourth innings, helping him strike out double-digit batters for the fourth time this season.

Jones, who spent the past 11 seasons with the Orioles before signing with Arizona in the offseason, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Mariners 7, Rangers 3

Austin Nola hit a three-run homer and Marco Gonzales overcame a shaky first two innings as Seattle defeated visiting Texas.

Kyle Seager also homered as the Mariners won for just the second time in their past 10 games. Rougned Odor hit a solo shot for the Rangers, who took their eighth consecutive loss.

Gonzales (11-8) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. The left-hander retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced. Roenis Elias got the final out for his 12th save of the season.

