MLB roundup: A's win 10th straight

The Oakland Athletics rode three home runs and stellar relief pitching to a 10th consecutive victory Monday afternoon, 8-5 over the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Jurickson Profar rallied the A's from an early deficit with a two-run homer, Josh Phegley broke a tie with a solo shot, and Matt Chapman gave his bullpen some breathing room with another solo homer, allowing Oakland to win its fourth straight game to open its nine-game homestand.

Albert Pujols hit his ninth home run of the season for the Angels.

Oakland's Chris Bassitt (3-1) got the win despite giving up five runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out three. Blake Treinen worked a one-hit ninth for his 11th save.

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3 (11 innings)

Raimel Tapia's single drove in Ian Desmond from second base in the bottom of the 11th inning, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

Desmond hit a shot to the top of the fence in right for a double off Matt Andriese (3-3). A crew chief review confirmed the ball didn't go out. One pitch later, Tapia singled up the middle to score Desmond to win it.

It was the third walk-off win in the last four games for Colorado. Seunghwan Oh (2-1) pitched one inning for the win. David Dahl homered, and Nolan Arenado had two hits for the Rockies. Nick Ahmed went deep for the Diamondbacks.

Red Sox 12, Indians 5

Sandy Leon belted a three-run homer to highlight a six-run fifth inning as host Boston posted a victory over Cleveland.

J.D. Martinez launched two solo homers, Jackie Bradley Jr. ripped two RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts joined Xander Bogaerts with two hits and two runs apiece as Boston recorded its sixth win in nine games.

A moment of silence was observed prior to the game to honor the memory of former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner, who died after a battle with dementia on Monday. He was 69.

Astros 6, Cubs 5

Gerrit Cole notched his sixth double-digit strikeout start, and Houston turned a five-run third inning into an interleague victory over visiting Chicago.

Cole (5-5) matched his season high of 12 strikeouts while working six strong innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while surrendering two runs, both on a long home run by Anthony Rizzo with one out in the first inning.

The Astros tagged Cole Hamels (4-1) for six runs and seven hits over four innings. Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including an RBI single.

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

Daniel Vogelbach slugged a two-run homer into the upper deck to help Seattle post a win over visiting Texas to halt a six-game losing streak.

Vogelbach's 15th homer of the season was just the third in the ballpark's history to reach the upper deck in right field, and it helped Seattle earn just its 11th win in the past 41 games following a 13-2 start.

Mallex Smith had two hits, two runs and four stolen bases as the Mariners opened an 11-game homestand. Smith stole second, third and home in the eighth inning. Ronald Guzman homered for Texas, which has lost three straight after winning its previous five games.

Dodgers 9, Mets 5

Enrique Hernandez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in a six-run sixth inning, and Clayton Kershaw remained unbeaten as Los Angeles defeated visiting New York.

Kershaw (5-0) gave up three runs on 10 hits over six innings for the Dodgers, who have won all eight of his starts and 16 consecutive going back to August. Cody Bellinger hit his 19th home run of the season and made a highlight play on defense to snuff out the Mets' eighth-inning rally when he threw out Carlos Gomez at third base from deep right field.

J.D. Davis and Adeiny Hechavarria hit home runs for the Mets, who were coming off a 6-1 homestand but have now lost six consecutive road games.

Brewers 5, Twins 4

Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee rallied from an early four-run deficit to edge Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Milwaukee trailed 4-3 heading into the eighth when pinch hitter Hernan Perez led off with a double to the wall in left-center against reliever Taylor Rogers (1-1). Arcia followed with his sixth home run of the season. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Corbin Burnes (1-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Josh Hader tossed two scoreless innings to earn his 13th save. Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer for Minnesota, which had its season-best six-game winning streak snapped.

Pirates 8, Reds 5 (Game 1)

Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the eighth inning, and Starling Marte followed with a two-run homer to lift visiting Pittsburgh to a win at Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Adam Frazier and Colin Moran had two hits each for the Pirates, Josh Bell also homered, and Melky Cabrera had two hits and scored two runs. Pittsburgh had lost three in a row and five of six.

Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto had three hits each, and Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker also had two hits apiece for the Reds.

Reds 8, Pirates 1 (Game 2)

Jose Iglesias hit his first major league grand slam in a six-run first inning, and Cincinnati earned a split of the doubleheader.

Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig also homered for the Reds. Puig and Jesse Winker each had two hits. Cincinnati's Sonny Gray (2-4) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (0-1) made his major league debut and faced 11 batters in the first inning, and he wound up charged with six runs on seven hits in four innings. Keller struck out seven and walked two.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 3

Yonny Chirinos pitched five hitless innings, Austin Meadows homered and had three RBIs, and Tampa Bay defeated Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chirinos (6-1) allowed two walks while striking out seven in five innings.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez (3-5) allowed one run, six hits and two walks in three innings before leaving with a fingernail problem. He struck out one.

Jonathan Davis hit his first major league home for the Blue Jays, and Freddy Galvis also homered for Toronto.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Jose Urena pitched seven strong innings, and Miguel Rojas drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly as Miami rallied to win at Washington.

Marlins reliever Adam Conley got perhaps the biggest out of the game. He entered the game with two outs in the eighth and the bases loaded, and he got Juan Soto to fly out. Sergio Romo then pitched a scoreless ninth, thanks in part to a diving catch by Curtis Granderson, for his 10th save of the season.

Urena (3-6) beat Washington for the second time this year, allowing two runs, four hits and one walk. He struck out four. Neil Walker led Miami's offense, going 3-for-5 with one RBI as the Marlins kept Washington from sweeping the four-game series.

Yankees 5, Padres 2

Clint Frazier hit a solo homer, and Brett Gardner added a two-run homer in the second inning as New York beat the San Diego in the Padres' first visit to the new Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won for the 12th time in 14 games and 27th time in 35 games since April 19 by overcoming an early two-run deficit against Matt Strahm (2-4), who struck out a career-high 10 hitters.

Frazier made it a one-run game by hammering a 1-2 slider from Strahm into the seats. Following Frazier's 415-foot drive, Gio Urshela drew a walk, and two batters later, Gardner lifted the first pitch he saw over the fence. New York's Gary Sanchez homered in the eighth inning.

Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer, and Jonathan Villar added a solo shot that helped Baltimore to a victory over visiting Detroit. Nunez has hit six homers in his past eight games and 13 this season.

Dan Straily (2-4) came on in relief and gave the Orioles four strong innings. He allowed one run on three hits and picked up the win.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits, one of which was the homer from Nunez.

White Sox 1, Royals 1 (game suspended)

The game between host Chicago and Kansas City was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning due to inclement weather.

The contest, with the score tied 1-1, is set to resume at 5:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The clubs will play their scheduled game 30 to 40 minutes after the suspended game ends.

Chicago and Kansas City endured a pair of lengthy rain delays totaling nearly four hours on Monday. Between the rain, play resumed for six minutes in the bottom of the fifth, just long enough for Yolmer Sanchez to single home the tying run.

--Field Level Media