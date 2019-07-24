MLB roundup: Yanks earn wild 10-inning win over Twins

Didi Gregorius went 5-for-5 with seven RBIs and scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees rallied for a wild 14-12 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a battle of division leaders Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Gregorius had a three-run homer and two two-run doubles. He singled with one out in the 10th off reliever Kohl Stewart (2-2), advanced to second on a bloop single by Austin Romine, then scored the winning run on a single by Gleyber Torres. Romine later scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Aaron Hicks, who made a game-saving diving grab on a bases-loaded liner by Max Kepler in the gap in left-center to end the game, hit a two-run homer in the ninth. Aaron Judge went 3-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs for New York, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2), despite walking three batters and allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the ninth, picked up the victory. Minnesota's Miguel Sano hit two home runs, including a 457-foot two-run shot off Zack Britton in the bottom of the eighth to give Minnesota an 11-10 lead, and drove in five runs.

Mets 5, Padres 2

Robinson Cano snapped out of his season-long doldrums by producing the first three-homer game of his career, accounting for all of New York's runs in a win over visiting San Diego.

After singling in his first at-bat, Cano hit a solo homer leading off the fourth against Chris Paddack (6-5) to break a scoreless tie. It was Cano's first homer at Citi Field since April 6 against the Washington Nationals. He added a two-run homer off Paddack in the sixth and a two-run shot off Logan Allen in the seventh.

It was the 14th three-homer game in Mets history and only the third in a home contest after Kirk Nieuwenhuis (July 12, 2015) and Lucas Duda (July 29, 2015). Cano entered the night with just six homers and a .243 batting average.

Nationals 11, Rockies 1

Trea Turner hit for the cycle, and Stephen Strasburg threw six scoreless innings to win his sixth consecutive start as Washington smashed visiting Colorado.

Turner hit a homer leading off the first inning, a single in the second, a triple in the fifth and a double in the Nationals' eight-run seventh. It was the second cycle of his career, with the first coming at Colorado on April 25, 2017, Turner, who grounded into a double play in the sixth inning, completed the fourth cycle in the majors this season.

Strasburg (13-4) allowed just three hits and struck out eight while walking two. He has not lost since June 15.

Giants 5, Cubs 4 (13 innings)

Pablo Sandoval went the opposite way for a walk-off home run to left field with one out in the 13th inning, sending San Francisco past visiting Chicago for its fifth extra-inning win in the past eight days.

After the Cubs forced extra innings with single runs in the seventh and eighth to forge a 4-4 tie, neither team scored again until Sandoval, a switch hitter batting left-handed, launched a Brad Brach (3-3) pitch barely over the glove of a leaping Robel Garcia for his 12th homer of the season.

Sam Coonrod, promoted Monday from Triple-A, recorded his first major league win in just his fifth big-league appearance with a 1-2-3 top of the 13th, including strikeouts of Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. The win was the Giants' 10th in their past 11 games and improved their record in extra innings to 10-2 after six straight victories.

Blue Jays 2, Indians 1 (10 innings)

Justin Smoak tied the score with a ninth-inning homer and won it with an RBI single in the 10th inning as Toronto came back to defeat visiting Cleveland.

It was the first win by the Blue Jays in six games this season against the Indians.

Toronto's Ken Giles (2-2) pitched around a single and a walk in the top of the 10th to earn the win. Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer allowed no runs, three hits and three walks while striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings.

Athletics 4, Astros 3 (11 innings)

Ramon Laureano roped a run-scoring double down the third base line in the 11th inning, and Oakland pulled out a victory at Houston.

The Astros had their six-game winning streak snapped after Laureano drove home Matt Olson, who reached on a one-out single and took second on a walk to Mark Canha. Olson also hit a three-run home run off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the ninth.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts for the win. The blown save by Osuna negated the stellar effort of Astros starter Wade Miley, who took a shutout into the ninth inning.

Phillies 3, Tigers 2 (15 innings)

Rhys Hoskins smacked a go-ahead single in the 15th inning, Roman Quinn hit his first homer of the season, and visiting Philadelphia edged Detroit.

Scott Kingery opened the 15th against Daniel Stumpf (1-1) with a triple off the right field wall. Hoskins followed with a single to right. Jose Alvarez (1-2) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the victory.

Nicholas Castellanos had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers while Harold Castro scored both Detroit runs.

Angels 5, Dodgers 4

Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun hit home runs and also threw out runners at the plate as the visiting Los Angeles Angels remained perfect against their crosstown rivals by holding on for a victory.

Calhoun, the Angels' right fielder, threw out Cody Bellinger at the plate for the final out of the game after Enrique Hernandez's single. Trout, the Angels' center fielder, cut down Max Muncy at the plate in the second inning on a throw that was clocked at 98.6 mph, and he also hit a home run estimated at 454 feet into the second deck down the left field line in the fifth inning.

The Angels improved to 3-0 against the Dodgers this season and will go for a sweep of the interleague season series Wednesday. Corey Seager had two hits for the Dodgers and drove in a run, but he missed out on a second RBI on Trout's throw home. The Dodgers got a sacrifice fly from Muncy in the ninth before Calhoun's throw nailed Bellinger.

Red Sox 5, Rays 4

Christian Vazquez belted a tiebreaking, pinch-hit home run to lead off the seventh inning, and Chris Sale struck out 10 in six innings as Boston beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Vazquez stroked a 92 mph fastball from Colin Poche (2-4) deep to left for his 16th homer to snap a 2-2 tie.

J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 for the Red Sox, who have won six of their past nine. Travis d'Arnaud smacked a two-run homer, and Tommy Pham was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI walk for Tampa Bay.

Royals 5, Braves 4

Pinch hitter Lucas Duda clubbed a 435-foot home run in the eighth inning to start a three-run rally, and Kansas City hung on for a victory at Atlanta.

Duda connected for his fourth career homer off reliever Anthony Swarzak (2-3), who lost his first decision since joining the Braves from the Mariners in mid-May. The home run also ended Swarzak's 17-inning scoreless streak and sent the Royals to their eighth win in their last 11 games. Duda's 13th career homer against the Braves broke a 2-2 tie.

Atlanta's Dallas Keuchel retired the first nine batters he faced, yielding his first hit on Whit Merrifield's bunt to lead off the fourth inning. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings and struck out a season-high 12, one short of matching his career best.

Reds 14, Brewers 6

Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, and Joey Votto hit two-run homers as Cincinnati raced out to a nine-run lead and posted a victory over host Milwaukee.

Suarez and Winker homered in Cincinnati's four-run first inning off Zach Davies (8-3). Votto connected in the sixth off Burch Smith. In between homers, the Reds produced plenty of offense in their fifth straight win over Milwaukee. Cincinnati scored at least 14 runs for the third time this season and totaled 17 hits.

Davies entered with an 0.77 ERA (two earned runs, 23 1/3 innings) over his last four starts but tied a career worst by allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in five-plus innings.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 3

Paul Goldschmidt hit a tying two-run home run, and Jose Martinez smacked a tiebreaking solo homer as visiting St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

Kolten Wong added an RBI double for the Cardinals, who erased an early three-run deficit and have won three straight games, 6 of 7 and 9 of 11. St. Louis has prevailed in the first two games of the four-game series.

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer for the Pirates, who have lost three in row, 5 of 6 and 9 of 11.

Marlins 5, White Sox 1

Caleb Smith and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and Curtis Granderson smacked a two-run home run as visiting Miami snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

Miami seized control with a four-run fourth inning against Dylan Covey (1-6), who allowed five runs on six hits in six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Harold Ramirez also homered for the Marlins.

Smith (6-4), who tied a career high by working seven innings, allowed just one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 2

Baltimore slugged three early home runs to support the successful return of starting pitcher Dylan Bundy from the injured list in a win over host Arizona in Phoenix.

Renato Nunez, Anthony Santander and Dwight Smith Jr. homered in the first three innings off Merrill Kelly (7-10), helping stake Bundy to a 7-2 lead. Bundy (5-11), who overcame a rough start, allowed four hits, all singles, walked three and struck out five while finishing with 94 pitches.

Arizona's relievers pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, with 11 strikeouts and two walks. T.J. McFarland recorded six of his eight outs via strikeouts.

Rangers 7, Mariners 2

Pedro Payano pitched five strong innings to earn his first major league victory as Texas snapped an eight-game losing streak by defeating host Seattle.

Rougned Odor homered twice and Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara also went deep for the Rangers, who moved back above .500 at 51-50.

The Mariners lost for the 16th time in their past 20 games and failed in their bid to win consecutive games for the first time since June 25-26.

