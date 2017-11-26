Motor racing: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

The win was the third of the Finn's career and season, denying Hamilton a 10th of the campaign.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place to finish runner-up in a championship that Hamilton won in Mexico last month.

Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row. The one-two finish was their fourth of the season.

