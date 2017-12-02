Motor racing: Leclerc and Ericsson to race for Sauber in 2018

ARESE, Italy (Reuters) - Formula Two champion Charles Leclerc will graduate to Formula One with Sauber next season while Sweden's Marcus Ericcson stays in the lineup despite failing to score a point in 2017.

The long-awaited announcement was made by Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne at a presentation of Alfa Romeo's new partnership with the Swiss team on Saturday.

Ferrari-backed Leclerc, from Monaco, had been expected to get the drive but Ericsson's future had been in doubt after he ended the season as the only driver to compete in every race without scoring a point.

The decision leaves German driver Pascal Wehrlein, Ericsson's team mate this year, facing an uncertain future with former champions Williams the only remaining team with a vacancy.

