Motor racing: Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

Published : June 30, 2019
SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday while champions Mercedes's 10-race winning streak came to an end.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, starting on pole, finished second after defending hard against Verstappen with the two 21-year-olds banging wheels as the Dutchman forced his way past. Verstappen took the flag under investigation.

Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes with championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

 
