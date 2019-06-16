Motorcycling: Marquez wins Catalunya GP after Lorenzo takes out rivals

BARCELONA (Reuters) - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his home Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday after Honda team mate Jorge Lorenzo fell and took out the Spaniard's main rivals in a mass crash.

French rider Fabio Quartararo finished second, after starting on pole and dropping to eighth, for the Petronas Yamaha team with Italian Danilo Petrucci third for Ducati.

Marquez's rivals Andrea Dovizioso and the Yamaha factory pairing of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales went down like skittles after Lorenzo lost control of his Honda at turn 10 and hit them with 23 laps remaining.

