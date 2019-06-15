Reuters Sports News

Murray to face top seeds in Queen's Club doubles return

Published : June 15, 2019
LONDON (Reuters) - Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face Queen's Club top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah when he makes his return from hip surgery alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez next week.

Murray, 32, is playing doubles as he takes his first steps back to the tour having undergone a hip resurfacing operation earlier this year.

He last played at the Australian Open in January.

Murray is also expected to play doubles at the Eastbourne championships the following week and at Wimbledon.

 

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed in the singles with Kevin Anderson, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, the second seed. South African Anderson skipped the claycourt season.

The tournament begins on Monday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Reuters Sports
